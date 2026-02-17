Gastroenterologist says this 1 spice is India's best solution for bloating, acidity: How many should you eat in a day?
Dr Vatsya highlights cloves as a powerful spice with digestive benefits, including reducing gas, body inflammation, oxidative stress, and acidity.
There are several spices in our Indian household that offer numerous health benefits. One of these spices is cloves. Though it may look small, it offers powerful digestive benefits and can even help with inflammatory ailments. However, like with every food ingredient, moderation is the key.
Also Read | 'What no one tells you about life after Ozempic': Nutritionist shares what happens after you stop using weight loss drug
In an Instagram post shared on February 16, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, listed the benefits of eating cloves and how many you should eat in a day.
The power of cloves
Many studies now confirm the antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticarcinogenic properties of spice plants. Clove in particular has attracted attention due to its potent antioxidant and antimicrobial activities, standing out among the other spices.
In the video, Dr Vatsya highlights the medicinal advantages of cloves, particularly for maintaining a healthy digestive system. According to the gastroenterologist, cloves are India's best solution for gas, bloating, and acidity.
Moreover, an important component of cloves is eugenol, which, according to the gastroenterologist, works against H pylori bacteria, a major cause of H pylori ulcers. “Cloves also increase stomach mucus production, protecting the stomach lining,” he explained. For the uninitiated, H. pylori can damage the protective lining of the stomach and small intestine, allowing stomach acid to create an open sore, or ulcer, as per the Mayo Clinic.
Beyond gut health, the gastroenterologist also credited cloves with regulating blood sugar levels and enhancing liver function through improved insulin sensitivity, managing gut inflammation, and reducing oxidative stress.
He explained, “They [cloves] also reduce gut inflammation and stimulate digestive enzymes. Regular use of cloves promotes good gut bacteria. Cloves also support blood sugar and liver health by improving insulin sensitivity. Cloves are very rich in antioxidants, which reduce overall body inflammation and oxidative stress.”
According to him, its antioxidants help reduce overall inflammation, and it may support blood sugar and liver health.
How many cloves should you eat in a day?
Knowing the many benefits of clove, overdosing will only harm you more than doing any good. According to the gastroenterologist, moderation is essential to prevent potential organ damage from excessive intake. He further warned that while cloves are beneficial, an overdose of clove oil can damage multiple organs.
To utilise the maximum benefits of this powerful natural remedy for gas, bloating, acidity, and inflammation, he suggests taking 1 to 2 cloves after meals.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.