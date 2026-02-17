Gastroenterologist says this 1 spice is India's best solution for bloating, acidity: How many should you eat in a day?

Many studies now confirm the antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticarcinogenic properties of spice plants. Clove in particular has attracted attention due to its potent antioxidant and antimicrobial activities, standing out among the other spices.

In an Instagram post shared on February 16, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with over 10 years of experience at Fortis Vasant Kunj, listed the benefits of eating cloves and how many you should eat in a day.

There are several spices in our Indian household that offer numerous health benefits. One of these spices is cloves. Though it may look small, it offers powerful digestive benefits and can even help with inflammatory ailments. However, like with every food ingredient, moderation is the key.

In the video, Dr Vatsya highlights the medicinal advantages of cloves, particularly for maintaining a healthy digestive system. According to the gastroenterologist, cloves are India's best solution for gas, bloating, and acidity.

Moreover, an important component of cloves is eugenol, which, according to the gastroenterologist, works against H pylori bacteria, a major cause of H pylori ulcers. “Cloves also increase stomach mucus production, protecting the stomach lining,” he explained. For the uninitiated, H. pylori can damage the protective lining of the stomach and small intestine, allowing stomach acid to create an open sore, or ulcer, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Beyond gut health, the gastroenterologist also credited cloves with regulating blood sugar levels and enhancing liver function through improved insulin sensitivity, managing gut inflammation, and reducing oxidative stress.

He explained, “They [cloves] also reduce gut inflammation and stimulate digestive enzymes. Regular use of cloves promotes good gut bacteria. Cloves also support blood sugar and liver health by improving insulin sensitivity. Cloves are very rich in antioxidants, which reduce overall body inflammation and oxidative stress.”

According to him, its antioxidants help reduce overall inflammation, and it may support blood sugar and liver health.

How many cloves should you eat in a day? Knowing the many benefits of clove, overdosing will only harm you more than doing any good. According to the gastroenterologist, moderation is essential to prevent potential organ damage from excessive intake. He further warned that while cloves are beneficial, an overdose of clove oil can damage multiple organs.

To utilise the maximum benefits of this powerful natural remedy for gas, bloating, acidity, and inflammation, he suggests taking 1 to 2 cloves after meals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.