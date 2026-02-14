UK nutritionist shares top 5 ‘spices to burn fat’: Cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and...
These spices aren't a magic solution, but they can help when combined with a calorie deficit – think of them as tools to support your weight loss journey.
Forget the 'magic pills' and fad diets. According to UK-based nutritionist Zib Atkins, the secret to supercharging your fat loss might already be sitting in your spice rack. In an Instagram video posted on February 8, Zib broke down how five common spices can be leveraged to optimise metabolic health and help with weight management. Also read | Woman says eating this 1 Indian dish helped her lose 5 kg in 2 days: 'It is a belly fat burning tool you can use daily'
While he was quick to note that these weren't 'instant solutions', Zib highlighted them as powerful biological tools to assist those already working toward a caloric deficit. In his posted, '5 spices to burn fat', he identified five specific spices – cayenne pepper, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and black pepper – that trigger the body’s natural metabolic processes, and said, “You need to know about these spices if you want to burn fat and optimise your health this year.”
5 fat-burning spices
The core of Zib's message focused on thermogenesis and insulin regulation. By incorporating ginger and cayenne, he explained that the body can increase its calorie-burning potential naturally. Meanwhile, spices like turmeric and cinnamon focus on the hormonal side of weight gain, ensuring the body burns sugars for energy rather than tucking them away as fat.
He said: “First up, cayenne pepper. It boosts your metabolism, reduces appetite and keeps you feeling full up for longer. Next, salon cinnamon. This actually controls your blood sugar and stops the insulin spikes that store fat. Then, ginger. This is great for boosting thermogenesis, which increases the amount of calories that you burn.”
"Then we've got turmeric, which is a powerful anti-inflammatory tool because it contains a compound called curcumin, which improves insulin sensitivity and helps your body burn sugars, not store them. Last one is black pepper. This stuff contains pipperin, which limits fat cells from being created and increases the breakdown of fat," Zib added.
Science over sorcery
Despite the impressive benefits of these nutritional aids, he added that while these spices 'optimise' the body for weight loss, they cannot override the laws of thermodynamics. To see significant results, he highlighted that a consistent caloric deficit is still the essential foundation of any fat-loss journey.
Zib said: "Now, all of these work because these plants activate metabolic processes that your body already uses. They're great tools to assist you on your journey. Just remember, they aren't magic. You do still need to put in the work and be in a calorie deficit if you're trying to burn fat."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
