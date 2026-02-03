Fitness trainer shares 15-rule cheatsheet to lose 15 pounds in 30 days: Start with creating calorie deficit…
According to Takai Raashid, it is important to lock in and approach weight loss with the right mindset to see fast results.
Losing weight is a comprehensive process that requires consistent effort over a significant period of time. The results of our efforts are not immediately visible, but one needs to trust the process nevertheless.
Also Read | Fitness influencer shares recipe to make calcium balls enriched with zinc and magnesium at home with just 90 cal
It is undeniable, however, that seeing the hard work pay off motivates an individual to keep at their fitness goals. And having a timeline at the very least further helps the cause. Taking to Instagram on February 1, fitness trainer Takai Raashid helped out with the latter by sharing 15 rules to lose 15 pounds in 30 days. They are listed as follows.
1. Eat in a calorie deficit
Takai recommends consuming 500–750 calories below maintenance. It is better to track it without guessing, he cautioned.
2. Hit your daily protein goal
An individual needs 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. For most people, that comes between 130 and 180 grams.
3. Eat 20 to 30g of protein per meal
Every meal should be built around protein, shared Takai.
4. Strength train at least 3 times per week
There should be a proper workout plan to follow throughout the week.
5. Incline walk / StairMaster 3to 5 times per week
Incline walk or StairMaster should be performed for 30 to 45 minutes, according to Takai.
6. Get more than 10,000 steps daily
Walking is an excellent low-effort exercise that is ideal for all age groups and allows fat loss without the stress.
7. Sleep 7 to 9 hrs per night
Sufficient sleep is non-negotiable when it comes to fat loss. Less sleep leads to slower results.
8. Plan your meals ahead
Eating random food without planning ahead derails the fat loss journey, shared Takai.
9. Stick to whole foods
Lean meats, rice, eggs, fruit, oats, and greens are excellent sources of necessary nutrients.
10. Skip calorie-loaded drinks
Empty calories are harmful for fat loss. It is better to stick with water, coffee, and zero-calorie drinks. Smoothies are fine if tracked.
11. Cut processed sugar
Candy, pastries, sugary cereals or junk are empty calories which should be avoided.
12. No cheat meals for 30 days
Cheat meals during the 30-day period will set one back significantly, according to Takai. “You’re either all in, or you’re wasting time.”
13. Weigh in first thing daily
To track body weight, weigh every day in the morning, right after using the washroom.
14. Get real accountability
Fat loss is easier when someone’s watching your execution, noted Takai. It is better to get a coach or into a program or system.
15. Lock in your mindset
While it might feel difficult to follow all the rules, the short-term pain will help get long-term freedom, shared Takai.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.