5 Protein-Rich Recipes To Try With Leftover Egg Whites, Suitable For Weight Watchers

Egg whites are all too often thrown away after baking a dessert, which is wrong considering they pack most of an egg's protein. A large egg white contains half the protein of the whole egg; it has no fat and a lot of protein. Using egg white in your daily diet can give you the proper intake of protein every day. When you use these egg whites in the recipes, they help with weight loss. It gives the body a sense of fullness without the intake of any extra calories. They cook very easily and quickly, perfect for a fast meal during busy days. Egg white omelette (Freepik)

It is not just protein that egg whites provide, but they also contain amino acids that keep the muscles in good condition. It is essential to keep the muscles healthy when you are cutting down on calories during weight loss. They are great for your digestive system and is great meal option for breakfast or a light dinner. Egg whites have no taste, which is great because they soak up the flavour of the ingredients that you use.

Using up leftover egg whites is a practical way to make weight watching a little easier. Reducing waste also means a more streamlined meal plan and a consistent level of nutrition all week long. Here are 5 recipes that show just how simple it can be to turn egg whites into a satisfying, protein-packed meal that fits your weight management goals.

From quick scrambles to steamed snacks, egg whites prove that even the smallest ingredients can pack a big punch in the fight against hunger and supporting a healthy routine - all with minimal fuss.

5 Delicious And Nutritious Recipes To Make From Leftover Egg Whites Steamed Egg White Masala Steaming egg whites has been a low-fat cooking method used in home kitchens for years. This recipe turns leftover egg whites into a firm, spiced dish that stays light and filling. Its a perfect option for weight watchers that want protein-rich meals without all the frying or heavy ingredients.

Ingredients 4 eggs whites

1 Onion

1 Tomato

½ tsp green chilli

¼ tsp of turmeric powder

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste Instructions Whisk the egg whites in a bowl. Add in the onion, tomato, chilli, and spices. Mix well so everything is properly combined. Pour the egg mix into a heat-safe bowl that you can steam it in. Steam for around 10-12 minutes until it's just set. Let it cool for a bit, slice it up, and you're ready to go. No Oil Egg White Vegetable Scramble Egg white scrambles got popular due to their low-calorie and high-protein nature. And by cooking them without oil, you can keep the dish light whilst still adding in some fibre from the vegetables. This recipe is perfect for a quick meal; it supports appetite control and keeps you going all day.

Ingredients Egg whites from 3 eggs

1 capsicum

1 carrot

1 onion

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Water Instructions Take a non-stick pan and heat it on a low flame. Add onion and a bit of water, cook until the onion is nice and soft. Add in the carrot and capsicum and cook for just a minute or two. Now add in the egg whites and stir them slowly. Season and cook until it's all set. Egg White Oats Pancake Combining egg whites with oats gives you a protein-and-fibre balance that is often used in weight-focused diets. This pancake uses no oil and cooks up quickly on a non-stick pan, its a perfect breakfast or snack for anyone keeping an eye on their calorie intake.

Ingredients Egg whites from 3 eggs

2 tsp oats flour

1 onion

¼ of black pepper powder

Salt to taste

water Instructions Mix the egg whites and oat flour in a bowl. Add in the onion, salt, and pepper, and mix it well. Add in some water to get the batter to the right consistency. Pour the batter onto a non-stick pan and cook on a low flame until it is firm on both sides. Egg White Clear Soup Clear soups using egg whites are inspired by Asian cooking methods, which focus on light nourishment. This soup offers hydration and protein with minimal effort, making it perfect for the evening or a light meal during weight management.

Ingredients Egg whites from 2 eggs

1 cup of water or vegetable broth

a pinch of black pepper powder

1 spring onion

Salt to taste Instructions Take some water or broth and heat it on the stove until it is boiling. Whisk the egg whites not too much, just enough to break them up. Now slowly pour the egg whites into the hot liquid, stirring as you go. Cook for 1-2 minutes and then season and serve. Egg White Stuffed Vegetable Cups Stuffed vegetables have been a popular option for portion-controlled meals for ages. Using egg whites as the filling keeps this dish protein-rich and low-fat. This recipe works well for lunch boxes or light dinners, and is perfect for weight-focused eating.

Ingredients 3 eggs whites

1 small bell pepper or tomatoes

1 onion

¼ tsp black pepper powder

Salt according to taste Instructions Preheat the steamer or air fryer to 180 degrees for 10 minutes. Mix the egg whites with onion, salt, and pepper. Fill the vegetable cup with the mixture. Steam or air fry for 8-10 minutes. And serve them warm. FAQs Are leftover egg whites good for weight loss diets? Yes, egg whites are high in protein and very low in fat and calories. Making it perfect for weight loss diets.

2. How long can leftover egg whites be stored safely?

Raw egg whites can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 2 days.

3. Can these egg whites recipes be eaten daily?

Yes, these recipes can be eaten regularly in moderate portions as a part of a balanced protein-rich diet.