Protein-Rich Tangy And Spicy Chaana Salad For Lunch, A Recipe To Swear By For Weight Loss

Wondering how to make your weight loss meals delicious? Well here is a tangy and spicy way to make chaana salad that promotes weight loss and keeps your taste buds happy. Chana also known as chickpeas have long been a part of weight management meals. They have been a valuable part of the diet because they are simple, affordable, and filling. Channa salad is also great because you don't have to work on it much, it can be made in minutes and is also perfect for breakfast or lunch. Protein-Rich Tangy And Spicy Chaana Salad (Freepik)

The amazing thing about this salad is that, the tangy and spicy profile is made by using the common Ingredients. Which makes this salad light and easy to digest. The base of this salad is boiled chaana, which gives it a firm texture. Chickpeas are naturally high in protein and fibre that helps the body to stay full and supports steady energy.

Then comes the question, how does it help in weight loss? So the reason why chaana salad fits well into weight loss focused meals is because it has whole ingredients and not processed additions. It provides the body fibre content for digestion, protein for muscle maintenance and controlled appetite. Traditional Indian kitchen has proven that pairing leagues with spices are not just for taste, but it highly supports digestion and balanced meals.

How To Make Protein-Rich Tangy And Spicy Chaana Salad For Lunch The preparation of this salad is pretty easy! You do not have to worry about spending a lot of time on preparing this dish for your lunch or dinner. Here is how to prepare it in not time.

Ingredients (1 serving) 1 cup boiled chaana (black or white)

1 Onion

1 tomato

1 green chilli

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

¼ red chilli powder

½ chaat masala

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt according to taste Instructions Take a mixing bowl and add boiled chana to it. Chop onion, tomato and green chilli finely and then add them to the bowl. Sprinkle red chilli powder, roasted cumin powder, salt and chaat masala. Drizzle lemon juice and then mix everything well. Add chopped coriander and mix once more. Serve immediately as a fresh, protein-rich lunch salad. 5 Easy Tips To Make This Salad More Healthier Soak Chickpeas Accurately Soak chickpeas one day before you wish to chook it. Make sure they turn soft, not mushy while cooking.

Prepare Fresh Masala While preparing the salad, do not add packed masala to the salad. Instead use fresh and separate masalas to enhance the flavour.

Fresh Lemon Juice Use fresh lemon juice to add the freshness and sharpness, it also reduces the use of oil.

Add A Lot Of Raw Vegetables The use of raw vegetables add more fiber content to the salad making it more health without calories.

Make it Balanced With Protein Make sure to add a lot of boiled chaana instead of any other fried options like sev or papad.

FAQs How is chaana salad good for weight loss? The high protein and fiber content of chaana helps to control hunger and makes it a balanced intake.

2. Can chana salad be eaten daily for lunch?

Yes, chana salad can be eaten regularly if spices and salt are kept moderate and vegetables are rotated.

3. Should chickpeas be eaten warm or cold in a salad?

Both work well, but slightly warm or room-temperature chickpeas are easier to digest.