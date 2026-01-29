Fitness coach shares 10 sneaky foods that add more calories in your diet and quietly derail your fat loss progress

Claire Hurwitt, a lifestyle, fitness and health coach, and the founder of Fulfilled Health & Fitness, is breaking down foods often labelled as “healthy” that can quietly sabotage your fat loss journey by adding more calories than you realise. In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the fitness coach explains how a calorie deficit actually works - and why these seemingly healthy foods can derail your progress if portions aren’t kept in check.

If you’re diligently tracking calories , sticking to a deficit, and still watching the weighing scale refuse to budge, the frustration can be real. Often, the issue isn’t a lack of effort but hidden calories slipping in through foods that are widely considered “healthy.” From nut butters to smoothies, some everyday staples can quietly push you out of a calorie deficit - stalling fat loss despite your best intentions.

Calorie deficit is just math According to Claire, there’s no such thing as “good” or “bad” food - what truly matters is the calorie content and how it fits into your needs when you’re following a calorie deficit diet. She explains, “There is no such thing as a ‘good’ food or a ‘bad’ food. But there is such a thing as food that quietly pushes you into a calorie surplus without you realising it. And that’s usually the problem.”

The fitness coach explains that fat loss occurs only when you’re in a calorie deficit, which leads to weight loss. A calorie surplus results in weight gain, while eating at maintenance helps you sustain your current weight - with no significant change either way.

“That’s it. No drama. No morality. Just math. These foods aren’t evil. They’re just easy to overconsume - especially when portions aren’t tracked,” highlights Claire.

10 foods adding hidden calories Claire outlines 10 foods that, while rich in healthy fats, can quietly sabotage fat loss by adding far more calories than most people realise.

Nut butters: While rich in healthy fats, they are still calorie-dense - and what’s meant to be two tablespoons rarely stays limited to just two. Olive oil and cooking sprays: Even when used sparingly, they still contribute calories that can add up quickly. Granola: Granola is branded as healthy, but is nevertheless dense in calories. Trail mix: A blend of nuts and seeds rich in healthy fats - even a small handful can quickly rack up 400+ calories. Protein bars: Often marketed as high-protein and healthy, many are essentially candy bars with a health halo. Smoothies: They can quietly drive up calorie intake, as it’s far easier to drink large amounts than to eat the same volume of whole foods. Coffee add-ins: Plain black coffee is virtually zero calories but creamers, syrups and sweet foam can sneakily add up the calorie intake. Restaurant salads: Ordering salads at restaurants might seem health conscious but dressings and toppings add more calories. Plant-based milks: Flavoured or sweetened plant-based milk can also be calorie dense. Energy balls / bites: These may look tiny, but the energy hit comes for a mighty hit of calories. Claire offers an important reminder: there’s no need to eliminate these foods entirely - being mindful of portion sizes is what truly makes the difference. She highlights, “You don’t need to remove these foods. You need to account for them. Fat loss doesn’t require perfection. It requires awareness. If the scale isn’t moving, this is often where the disconnect lives.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.