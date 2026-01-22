Chennai fitness trainer shares 5 simple hacks to stay on a calorie deficit plan: 'Don't let yourself get too hungry…'

Raj Ganpath, a Chennai-based fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, took to Instagram in a video, dated January 21, to reveal how one can easily follow a calorie deficit plan by just focusing on diet. Let's take a look at the various facets of nutrition-related calorie deficit hacks.

Calorie deficit is one of the most common approaches to losing weight. It basically means burning more calories than you consume. It involves two routes: one with nutrition, eating fewer calories and the other is with working out, meaning putting in extra hours at the gym to create the calorie gap, burning more calories. But did you know you can implement a calorie deficit through nutrition alone? While you still need to do your regular weight loss exercises, you do not need to go the extra mile at the gym to create the gap, because you are already doing so with the help of nutrition. ALSO READ: Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience explains 4 kinds of weight loss: Guess which one is the healthiest?

Here are the five tips from his end that will assist in creating a calorie gap:

1. Eat more vegetables The first recommendation from the trainer is to eat more veggies. This means the plate needs to have more quantity of vegetables than anything else. Why does it help? Raj reasoned, “Because vegetables are high in nutrients, high in volume, high in fibre, high in nutrients, low in calories. When you eat a lot of vegetables, you feel full without consuming too many calories, and that certainly helps you create a calorie deficit.”

This has multiple benefits. You are not only getting more nutrients, but the fibre content is keeping you full for longer periods.