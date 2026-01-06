Australian fitness trainer shares 10 signs you’re in a healthy calorie deficit

If your weight loss journey feels more like a prison sentence than a lifestyle change, you might be doing it wrong. That is the message from nutritionist and fitness coach Natalie Castellan, who took to Instagram to debunk the 'no pain, no gain' myth surrounding fat loss. Also read | Fitness coach shares simple cheat sheet to burn fat without hitting the gym Australian fitness coach Natalie Castellan warns that a weight‑loss plan that feels like a prison sentence is probably the wrong set‑up.(Representational pic: Shutterstock)

In a post shared on January 4, she shared that a successful calorie deficit should feel sustainable, not punishing. “If fat loss feels like punishment, it’s usually not a discipline issue. It’s just the setup isn’t built to last for you,” Natalie said. To help dieters distinguish between a dangerous crash diet and a healthy plan, she outlined 10 signs that your deficit is set up for long-term success.

The 10 indicators of a sustainable deficit

She shared that a healthy approach to fat loss focuses on 'zooming out' rather than obsessing over daily fluctuations. Here is what you should look for, according to Natalie:

1. The scale shifts over time

Not in a straight line, but when you zoom out, it’s moving in the right direction.

2. You feel a bit hungry, not uncomfortable

Some hunger is normal but feeling light-headed, cranky, or foggy all day isn’t.

3. Your energy is mostly there

You can train, work, walk, live your life. A flat day here and there is normal.

4. Your strength mostly stays

A lift might stall for a bit, but you shouldn’t feel weaker across everything.

5. Your mood feels steady enough

Short fuse some days?? Obviously. Big emotional swings usually mean food needs adjusting.

6. You sleep well

You fall asleep. You stay asleep (most times, than not).

7. Food crosses your mind, but it doesn’t take over

You’re aware, not obsessive.

8. Digestion feels normal

Nothing extreme. Your body generally feels settled.

9. Progress feels steady

Clothes fit differently. Photos slowly change. Overall there is a predictable trending path.

10. You could actually live like this

Your habits feel like something you can maintain outside the deficit. That’s the point. This is what fat loss looks like when it’s set up properly.

'Built to last'

The takeaway from Natalie’s advice is clear: fat loss shouldn't require you to put your life on hold. By focusing on a ‘predictable trending path’ rather than immediate, drastic results, you protect your metabolism and your mental health. “This is what fat loss looks like when it’s set up properly,” Natalie concluded. The goal isn't just to lose the weight, but to develop habits that stay with you long after the deficit ends.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.