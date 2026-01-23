Edit Profile
    Fitness influencer shares delicious 10-minute dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe: 15g protein under 180 calories

    Craving some high-protein guilt-free dessert for the weekend? Try this delicious dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 4:16 PM IST
    By Eshana Saha
    Weekend dessert cravings don’t have to mean going off track or drowning in guilt. If you’re looking for something that feels indulgent but still supports your fitness goals, a high-protein dessert can be the perfect compromise. This easy, make-ahead treat delivers the satisfaction of dark chocolate and peanuts while packing 15 grams of protein per serving, making it an ideal option for weekends when sweet cravings strike but you still want to eat mindfully.

    Try out Vanshika's dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe this weekend! (Instagram)
    Also Read | Fitness influencer who lost 40 kg and reversed PCOS shares guilt-free pizza recipe which packs 25g protein

    Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, has shared a dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe made with just five simple ingredients, delivering 15 grams of protein in under 180 calories. In an Instagram video shared on January 23, the influencer notes that the recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, adding, “15 grams of protein in just 180 calories. Meet my dark chocolate peanut pops, which only need five ingredients. This is what I do every Friday night because weekends always end up in a calorie surplus, thanks to pastries and ice creams.”

    Check out the recipe below!

    Ingredients (serves 4)

    • Dark chocolate
    • High protein yoghurt - 300-350g (12.5g protein/100g)
    • Water - 50-70 ml
    • Unsweetened protein powder - 1-1.5 scoops
    • Peanut butter - 1 tbsp
    • Roasted salted peanuts - 20g
    • Zero cal sweetener - to taste
    • For chocolate coating - 70% dark chocolate (half-melted) and some sea salt

    Method

    • In a bowl, whisk together the protein yoghurt, protein powder, sweetener, peanut butter, and a splash of water until smooth. Gently fold in the roasted salted peanuts.
    • Divide the mixture evenly between four popsicle moulds. Freeze for six to eight hours or overnight until completely set.
    • Melt the dark chocolate using a double boiler or microwave, then stir in a pinch of sea salt.
    • Carefully demould the popsicles and dip each one into the melted chocolate, allowing the excess to drip off (about a spoonful on each side).
    • Place the coated popsicles on parchment paper and freeze for five to 10 minutes until the chocolate hardens. Serve and enjoy in moderation

    Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    • Eshana Saha
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Eshana Saha

      Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.

