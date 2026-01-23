Fitness influencer shares delicious 10-minute dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe: 15g protein under 180 calories

Weekend dessert cravings don’t have to mean going off track or drowning in guilt. If you’re looking for something that feels indulgent but still supports your fitness goals, a high-protein dessert can be the perfect compromise. This easy, make-ahead treat delivers the satisfaction of dark chocolate and peanuts while packing 15 grams of protein per serving, making it an ideal option for weekends when sweet cravings strike but you still want to eat mindfully. Try out Vanshika's dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe this weekend! (Instagram)

Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, has shared a dark chocolate peanut popsicle recipe made with just five simple ingredients, delivering 15 grams of protein in under 180 calories. In an Instagram video shared on January 23, the influencer notes that the recipe comes together in just 10 minutes, adding, “15 grams of protein in just 180 calories. Meet my dark chocolate peanut pops, which only need five ingredients. This is what I do every Friday night because weekends always end up in a calorie surplus, thanks to pastries and ice creams.”