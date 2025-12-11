Fortis gastroenterologist shares 3 health benefits of eating dark chocolate regularly: ‘Most powerful antioxidant-rich…’

If you love chocolate - and especially if your children do - you may want to rethink what kind you’re reaching for. Most commercially available chocolates are packed with added sugars and preservatives, but dark chocolate stands apart as a healthier, antioxidant-rich alternative. Doctors increasingly recommend choosing varieties with 70 to 85 percent cocoa, noting that this simple switch can offer a surprising number of benefits for the heart, brain, and overall well-being. Read more to discover the health benefits of dark chocolate!(Unsplash)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over a decade of experience, has outlined the many health benefits of eating dark chocolate regularly - benefits that, he says, make it nothing short of a superfood. In an Instagram video posted on December 10, the gastroenterologist states, “Dark chocolate isn’t just a treat, it’s one of the most powerful antioxidant-rich foods you can add to your daily habits.”

Antioxidant benefits

Dr Vatsya notes that while children love chocolate, most conventional varieties are loaded with sugar and harmful preservatives, and urges parents to help their children develop an acquired taste for dark chocolate instead. He recommends switching to dark chocolate containing 70 to 85 percent cocoa.

He explains, “When the cocoa content is above 70 percent, it delivers polyphenols and flavonoids that naturally support heart health, sharper focus, and better blood flow. These are very strong antioxidants, like moringa, and antioxidants neutralise the free radicals resulting from oxidation, which cause the most damage, causing cancer, ulcers, and gut damage.”

Increases blood flow

According to Dr Vatsya, the antioxidants in dark chocolate can also help thin the blood when it becomes too thick, thereby improving overall blood flow. He explains, “These antioxidants thin your blood when it is thickening and dilate your blood vessels. So your blood flow to the heart and the brain increases significantly.”

Enhances alertness

Dr Vatsya adds that dark chocolate carries a mild caffeine-like effect, helping improve alertness and keeping you gently stimulated. He explains, “It also has a mild caffeine effect that boosts alertness without the crash of sugary snacks. A small piece a day can genuinely upgrade your energy, mood, and overall wellness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.