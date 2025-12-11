Did you know pure cocoa can boost your body and brain? Physician shares 3 health benefits: ‘Just two tablespoons of…’

The holidays are here, and with them comes the comforting ritual of sipping hot chocolate - but this festive sweet treat is more than just a seasonal favourite. Pure cocoa, when consumed the right way, is packed with powerful compounds that can support both brain and body, offering benefits that extend well beyond winter indulgence. Hot cocoa is not only a festive favourite also come comes packed with health benefits!(Pexel)

Dr William Li, a physician and scientist specialising in food and health, is explaining why he recommends drinking a cup of hot cocoa every day. In an Instagram post shared on 10 December, he outlines three key health benefits of cocoa - from supporting metabolism and brain health to aiding weight management - and why it deserves a place in your daily diet. He states, “Hot cocoa isn’t just something to have around the holidays… here are three ways it can boost your body and brain!”

Packed with flavanols

According to Dr Li, pure cocoa is naturally rich in flavanols - powerful antioxidant compounds known to support healthy metabolism and promote better heart health. He explains, “Pure cocoa is packed with flavanols. Just two tablespoons of high-quality cocoa powder dissolved in water delivers compounds linked to metabolism, heart health, and even stem cell support.”

Metabolism support

The physician notes that cocoa can support a healthier metabolism by helping regulate key markers such as blood sugar and cholesterol levels. He highlights, “Cocoa supports a healthy metabolism. Studies show drinking a daily cocoa beverage can lower total cholesterol, reduce LDL, raise HDL, and improve blood glucose regulation.”

Weigh management

Regular cocoa consumption has also been associated with improved body composition, waistline reduction, and enhanced overall well-being. Dr Li states, “Cocoa helps with body composition. In research, participants who drank a daily cocoa beverage for four weeks lost more weight and saw a bigger reduction in waist size than those on a placebo.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.