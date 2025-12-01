Christmas markets in Delhi-NCR: Block your calendar to meet Santa, sip hot chocolate and make merry at these fêtes

The jingles are getting louder and the festive buzz is officially in the air. Christmas markets are returning to the city and bringing back along with them twinkling lights, winter warmth and joy. Consider this your cue to block your calendar to soak in the holiday spirit.

The Sorbet Soirée Christmas Market Think shopping, great food, live music, workshops, and that cosy holiday vibe you can’t fake – it’s all here! “This is our fourth year, and we’re expecting around four to five thousand visitors every day,” says Geet Nagi, organiser, adding, “With over 80 stalls, the market promises everything from Christmas décor and handcrafted gifts to artisanal lifestyle products and quirky finds you’ll want to take home. There will also be a kids’ wonderland with games and activities, creative art installations for the aesthetic crowd, and even a dedicated pet-friendly zone because festive plans should include fur babies too.”

And when hunger hits, there’ll be plenty to dive into with a wood-fired pizzeria, bakery stalls stacked with cakes and cookies, kebab, grills, and more winter-worthy bites to graze on while you shop. In addition will be live music and wellness sessions for a wholesome day out with equal parts festive fun and feel-good energy.

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: December 19 and 20

Timing: 10am to 9pm

Entry: Free (Tickets to the nursery are priced at ₹50 for adults & ₹25 for children)