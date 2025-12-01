Christmas markets in Delhi-NCR: Block your calendar to meet Santa, sip hot chocolate and make merry at these fêtes
Hear jingle bells in town as Christmas markets are back with merriment! Here’s a ready guide to help you block your calendar, to soak in the holiday cheer.
The jingles are getting louder and the festive buzz is officially in the air. Christmas markets are returning to the city and bringing back along with them twinkling lights, winter warmth and joy. Consider this your cue to block your calendar to soak in the holiday spirit.
Here's a lowdown of every fest that you must visit:
The Sorbet Soirée Christmas Market
Think shopping, great food, live music, workshops, and that cosy holiday vibe you can’t fake – it’s all here! “This is our fourth year, and we’re expecting around four to five thousand visitors every day,” says Geet Nagi, organiser, adding, “With over 80 stalls, the market promises everything from Christmas décor and handcrafted gifts to artisanal lifestyle products and quirky finds you’ll want to take home. There will also be a kids’ wonderland with games and activities, creative art installations for the aesthetic crowd, and even a dedicated pet-friendly zone because festive plans should include fur babies too.”
And when hunger hits, there’ll be plenty to dive into with a wood-fired pizzeria, bakery stalls stacked with cakes and cookies, kebab, grills, and more winter-worthy bites to graze on while you shop. In addition will be live music and wellness sessions for a wholesome day out with equal parts festive fun and feel-good energy.
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: December 19 and 20
Timing: 10am to 9pm
Entry: Free (Tickets to the nursery are priced at ₹50 for adults & ₹25 for children)
German Christmas Market (GCM)
Think warm pretzels, bratwurst sausages on the grill, and that unmistakable December excitement — that’s the vibe at GCM this year. It’s the kind of place where you wander slowly, discovering little handmade gifts, festive décor, and treats you didn’t know you needed until you saw them. Kids will have plenty to indulge in, and adults will love the food and live music. Somewhere in between, everyone will get swept up in the spirit as if walking on the streets of Munich!
Where: PSOI Lawns, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: December 13 and 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹600
Swiss-German Christmas Market
Plum cakes piled high and trays of warm cinnamon cookies served with mulled wine and German beer will lend the perfect warmth to you this weekend. The moment you step in here, a European-style Christmas lane, complete with twinkling lights, garlands, and wooden stalls will welcome with a soft buzz of festive excitement.
Maya Tissafi, ambassador of Switzerland to India, shares, “This event has become a much-anticipated highlight of Delhi’s cultural calendar... The market offers the visitors a rare opportunity to enjoy classic Swiss specialities such as raclette and rösti at the Swiss Chalet, which is kindly being hosted by my colleagues from the embassy.”
Where: Embassy of Switzerland, 3-E, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri
On till: November 30
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: ₹499
Christmas Earth Mela
This fest will feature more than 120 women-led and sustainable brands. “We’ll have everything from Ladakhi and Kashmiri textiles to Uttarakhand’s earthy weaves and handcrafted paper from Rajasthan and Gujarat,” informs Himanshu Pal, organiser, adding, “Jewellery, pottery, candles, and thoughtful gifting options will feel personal and not mass-produced.” Plus there will be a food court with Turkish treats, live Japanese sushi counters, Korean comfort food, American and British classics, kebabs, wood-fired pizzas, salads, grills, and fresh coffee to sip!
What: Christmas Earth Mela
Where: Lawns, Embassy of Italy, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: December 13 and 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹20
Winter Bazaar
If you like Christmas sans crowd then head here. In a laid-back atmosphere, you can wander holding a cuppa of hot chocolate or mulled wine and stop by to browse twinkling decor or take a horse ride. Shop for Christmas faves like wreaths, stockings, and gingerbread treats, too.
Where: Caffe Cavallo, Sector 82, Greater Faridabad
When: December 20-21
Timing: 11am to 11pm
Entry: Free
Tamana Winter Carnival
This fête isn’t just a festive get together, but a vibrant celebreation of pride, talent as differently-abled students, artisans, designers, NGOs, and homegrown entrepreneurs from around the world come together to showcase their creativity. Adding to the festive cheer will be cultural performances by students of Tamana Special School, a lively Christmas parade, and heartwarming carol singing. Dr Shayama Chona, president, Tamana, says, “The Tamana Winter Carnival is being held for nearly two decades, and has become a cherished annual celebration eagerly awaited by thousands of Delhiites. The event is a vibrant expression of creativity, talent, and community spirit, bringing together entrepreneurs and NGOs who collectively champion the cause of inclusion for the neurodiverse.”
What: The Tamana Winter Carnival 2025
Where: British High Commissioner’s Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg
When: December 13
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (For invites, WhatsApp: +91-9999177335)
