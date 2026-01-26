Fitness coach with 20 years of experience shares 5 carbs to eat while getting lean: ‘The goal is eating smarter carbs…’
Dan Go believes it is not necessary to completely avoid carbs to lose weight. Instead, we should focus on making healthy choices.
Cutting carbohydrates is one of the popular ways to create a calorie deficit while trying to lose weight. However, according to Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, we do not have to deny ourselves of carbs completely to hit our fitness goals.
Also Read | Ahmedabad nutritionist lists best millets for heart, weight loss, digestion and diabetes; shares tips to eat them right
Taking to Instagram on January 25, Dan shared five sources of carbohydrate that can be consumed to stay full, even while being on a fat loss journey.
“Stop fearing carbs. Start choosing the right ones,” Dan wrote in the caption. “The goal isn’t eliminating carbs. It’s eating smarter carbs that work with your deficit, not against it.”
The list of five healthy carb sources is presented as follows.
1. Potatoes
“Potatoes are low in calories, high in fibre, especially the skin,” shared Dan. “This makes them incredibly filling. Also, the resistant starch and high water content help you feel satisfied longer.”
2. Blueberries
Blueberries are rich in fibre and water, which makes them low in calories but highly satiating. The fibre present in the fruit slows digestion and helps keep us full while stabilising blood sugar.
3. Lentils
“Lentils are loaded with fibre and plant-based protein, both of which are proven to increase satiety and curb hunger,” stated Dan, adding that “lentils are better than rice as a carb source because they contain fewer calories, more fibre, and also higher amounts of protein.”
4. Broccoli
While broccoli is a green cruciferous vegetable, it is still considered to be a good source of carbohydrates. Dan considers broccoli to be the “perfect” food to volumise meals, as it is rich in fibre and water, which helps us feel full while also providing “an incredible nutrient profile.” This includes vitamins C and K, and folate, which support metabolism and digestion.
5. Apples
“Apples are nature’s appetite suppressants,” noted Dan. “They are naturally sweet, low in calories, and high in fibre, which helps you curb hunger and also reduce snacking.” The fibre content in apples also helps regulate blood sugar and keeps us full while being nutrient-dense, providing “vitamins and antioxidants with every bite.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.