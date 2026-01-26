Ahmedabad nutritionist lists best millets for heart, weight loss, digestion and diabetes; shares tips to eat them right

According to Kiran, different millets support different aspects of health:

Kiran Kukreja, a certified dietitian and nutritionist based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shared in her January 25 Instagram post how different millets can support specific health goals and offered tips on how to include them in your diet effectively. (Also read: Cardiologist with 20 years of experience shares how a woman’s symptoms dismissed as ‘anxiety’ led to cardiac arrest )

As awareness around clean eating and traditional grains grows, millets are increasingly being recognised for their role in supporting overall health . Each type of millet offers distinct benefits, making it important to choose the right one based on individual health needs.

Foxtail millet (Kangni): Supports thyroid balance and helps manage fatty liver

Supports thyroid balance and helps manage fatty liver Kodo millet (Kodari): Known for reducing inflammation and supporting PCOS management

Known for reducing inflammation and supporting PCOS management Little millet (Kutki): Aids digestion and helps relieve gas and bloating

Aids digestion and helps relieve gas and bloating Proso millet (Chena): Helps regulate hormonal balance Things to keep in mind while consuming millets Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja also shares a few important tips to maximise the benefits of millets and avoid digestive discomfort:

Always soak millets for at least 6–8 hours before cooking.

Start with small portions, especially if you’re new to millets.

Pair them with vegetables, dal or curd to improve digestion and nutrient absorption.

Avoid overconsumption, balance and variety are key to a healthy diet. When consumed mindfully and in moderation, millets can be a nourishing addition to everyday meals, supporting everything from heart health to hormonal balance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.