Nutritionist shares ultimate weight loss lunch recipe to keep you full: Veggie makhana tikkis with 8 grams of protein

One of the biggest challenges during a weight-loss journey is choosing meals that support a calorie deficit without leaving you hungry an hour later. Lunch, in particular, often becomes a compromise between convenience, taste and nutrition, making it hard to find options that are both satisfying and weight-loss friendly. If you’re tired of bland salads or repetitive meals, this high-protein, low-calorie recipe could be the perfect solution. Designed to keep you full, energised and on track with your goals, these veggie makhana tikkis strike the right balance between nourishment and flavour. If you're looking for a lunch recipe that aligns with your weight loss goals, try out Khushi's recipe! (Instagram)

Also Read | Nutritionist shares winter special gluten-free, fibre-rich paratha recipe for weight loss with zero refined flour

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared her ultimate weight loss lunch recipe - veggie makhana tikkis - a naturally fat-free dish packed with protein and wholesome ingredients, delivering great flavour while keeping you full and satisfied.

In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the nutritionist explains, “These Veggie Makhana Tikkis are about to change your lunch game. Packed with the goodness of beetroot, lauki, and protein-rich green moong dal, they are the ultimate weight-loss fuel. Did you know makhana are naturally fat free! They have 10 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it one of the smartest weight loss foods. Four of these tikkis will fully give you 140 calories with 8 grams of protein.”