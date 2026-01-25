Nutritionist shares ultimate weight loss lunch recipe to keep you full: Veggie makhana tikkis with 8 grams of protein
Khushi's veggie makhana tikkis are packed with healthy ingredients, naturally fat free and are perfect if you're trying to maintain a calorie deficit diet!
One of the biggest challenges during a weight-loss journey is choosing meals that support a calorie deficit without leaving you hungry an hour later. Lunch, in particular, often becomes a compromise between convenience, taste and nutrition, making it hard to find options that are both satisfying and weight-loss friendly. If you’re tired of bland salads or repetitive meals, this high-protein, low-calorie recipe could be the perfect solution. Designed to keep you full, energised and on track with your goals, these veggie makhana tikkis strike the right balance between nourishment and flavour.
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared her ultimate weight loss lunch recipe - veggie makhana tikkis - a naturally fat-free dish packed with protein and wholesome ingredients, delivering great flavour while keeping you full and satisfied.
In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the nutritionist explains, “These Veggie Makhana Tikkis are about to change your lunch game. Packed with the goodness of beetroot, lauki, and protein-rich green moong dal, they are the ultimate weight-loss fuel. Did you know makhana are naturally fat free! They have 10 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it one of the smartest weight loss foods. Four of these tikkis will fully give you 140 calories with 8 grams of protein.”
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (Makes approx 12 to 14 tikkis)
Base
- ½ cup green moong dal (soaked for 2 to 3 hours)
- 2 tbsp besan
- 1 cup makhana (dry roasted and powdered).
Veggies
- ½ cup grated carrot
- ½ cup grated lauki (squeeze out the water)
Seasoning
- 1 green chilli
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- A squeeze of lemon juice
Method
- Prepare the dal: Drain the soaked moong dal and coarsely grind it, using minimal water, until you get a thick, slightly grainy paste.
- Combine the mixture: Transfer the dal paste to a bowl and add the chopped vegetables, besan and makhana powder. Season well and mix thoroughly until it comes together into a soft, dough-like consistency.
- Shape the tikkis: Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape each into small, round tikkis.
- Cook: Lightly grease a non-stick pan with one teaspoon of cold-pressed oil. Cook the tikkis on medium heat, flipping gently, until they turn golden brown and crisp on both sides.
Nutrition (per 4 tikkis)
- Calories: 130 to 140 kcal
- Protein: 8 grams
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
