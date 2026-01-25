Randeep Hooda asks which is harder to achieve as he shares old transformation pics: MMA physique or 32 kg weight loss

On January 24, Randeep shared a collage of his pictures, featuring a still from his 2016 film Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and a mirror selfie he took while shooting for the 2024 film Swatantra Veer Savarkar , showcasing his extreme weight loss for the role. “Which one of these, you think, is harder to achieve?”

From shedding or gaining significant weight to adopting distinct hairstyles, Randeep Hooda has, time and again, undergone drastic physical changes to portray his diverse range of characters.

Randeep Hooda's commitment to his art is not a secret. The actor gives his 100 percent to his characters, allowing audiences to enjoy his immersive performances. Also Read | Growing up with poor AQI: Pulmonologist explains how childhood exposure to air pollution raises adult cancer risk

Both the roles demanded gruelling efforts from the actor. In Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, the actor portrayed the role of an MMA fighter. The film was released in the same year as Sarbjit, and the actor had to go from complete starvation to consuming multiple meals a day, gaining weight, and training rigorously to achieve the physicality and agility to become an MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, for the role of Veer Damodar Savarkar, Randeep had to undergo significant weight loss, as even the mirror selfie shows. In a 2024 interview with Mid-Day, Randeep spoke about his major physical transformation for the role, which almost cost him his life.

The drastic weight loss Recounting his drastic transformation, the actor had revealed at that time, "I was underweight for one-and-a-half years…I had lost all my muscle mass. I recall passing out and tumbling off [my] horse. My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realise how weak I may have been... that’s what happens when you deprive yourself of food for a long time. I couldn’t even walk.”

The actor weighed 60 kg at that time, having lost 32 kg. “I had to be losing [a] kilo a day for a certain number of days... It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak and would faint. It’s a terrible thing for an actor to go through. But, I believe, looking the part is something every actor should do,” he added.

So, which transformation do you think was the most difficult for Randeep Hooda to achieve?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.