Bigg Boss fame Ashnoor Kaur opens up on her weight loss struggles, reveals she stopped eating: ‘I even fainted on sets’
Ashnoor Kaur opens up about body image struggles, hormonal imbalances, and her journey toward self-acceptance and mental wellness on Soha Ali Khan's podcast.
Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who last appeared on Bigg Boss 19, has been open about her struggles with body image. Earlier on the reality show, the 21-year-old revealed that she had been dealing with weight gain issues since her teenage years. “This has been a big part of my life. As a teenager, I did suffer from body-image issues,” she noted.
In a January 22 podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Ashnoor discussed her journey of self-acceptance, body image, and weight loss. She admitted, “I tried almost everything, intense training, strict diets, but nothing was working.” (Also read: Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…' )
Ashnoor Kaour opens up about body image struggles
When asked if she had been kind to herself during this time, she confessed, “I was very harsh on myself. There were times I even fainted on sets because I wasn’t eating properly.”
A friend suggested she get her blood work done, which came back normal. Another friend advised seeking help for a possible hormonal issue. “That’s when I discovered that something was wrong with my hormones, which explained why my weight was stagnant,” Ashnoor revealed. She added that hormonal imbalances can make weight loss challenging, but the process often starts mentally.
‘A lot of trauma gets stored in the body’
“A lot of trauma gets stored in the body, stress, fear, and anxiety. The fat around your body can act as a protective mechanism, so until your body feels safe, it won’t shed it,” she explained.
Ashnoor concluded by urging people to be gentle with themselves. Meditation and self-care, she suggests, are key steps toward both mental and physical well-being.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
