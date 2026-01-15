Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…'
Sonu Sood shares with HT Lifestyle his fitness secrets, from morning rituals and workouts to diet and mindset, that keep him chiselled and motivated every day.
Sonu Sood has long been admired not just for his on-screen presence but also for his unwavering dedication to fitness and overall well-being. At 52, the actor continues to set the benchmark with his chiselled physique and six-pack abs.
In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he opens up about his fitness secrets, sharing insights into his morning rituals, workout routine, diet and mindset that keeps him motivated, even on the most hectic shooting days. (Also read: Actor Ishita Raj shares her skincare, diet and fitness secrets that help her stay balanced: ‘I've cracked my body code' )
Excerpts from the interview:
How do you usually kickstart your mornings? Is there one ritual that sets the tone for your day?
I start my mornings early and quietly. A glass of warm water, a few minutes of gratitude, and light stretching help me align my mind and body. The slow morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, no matter how hectic it gets.
What’s the key to maintaining your chiselled six-pack abs?
I maintain a simple mantra, which is consistency and discipline. I’ve always believed that fitness is a lifestyle, not a phase. I focus on clean, protein-rich meals and a structured workout routine.
What does a typical day of fitness and workouts look like for you?
I train almost every day, usually for about an hour. My workouts include strength training, core work, functional exercises, and cardio. I like keeping my routine varied so it challenges my body and keeps things interesting.
Do you follow a specific diet, or do you eat according to the demands of your day and roles?
I follow a simple, balanced diet. I don’t believe in extreme dieting, meals are adjusted depending on my shoot schedule or physical demands, but the foundation remains the same, home-style food, portion control, and good nutrition.
Can you share some of your favourite meals or snacks that keep you fueled during long shoots?
I like to keep my meals light, nutritious, and easy to digest. I usually rely on fresh fruits, nuts, sprouts, and lentils for energy. During long shoot days, I carry roasted chana, fruit bowls, or simple homemade protein snacks. They help me stay active and focused without feeling sluggish, which is very important when you’re on set for long hours.
How do you take care of your mental health? Do you follow any wellness practices like yoga or meditation?
Mental strength is extremely important to me. I practise meditation and breathing exercises regularly. Yoga helps me stay flexible and calm, and I make it a point to spend time in silence whenever possible. It keeps me grounded.
How do you stay motivated to work out on hectic shooting days or when travelling?
For me, motivation comes from discipline. Even on busy days, I try to move my body, whether it’s a quick workout, stretching, or a walk. Fitness doesn’t always mean a long gym session because consistency matters more.
How do you balance your body goals with enjoying life, do you allow cheat meals or indulgences?
I enjoy food, but I’m mindful. I do allow myself occasional indulgences, but I don’t overdo it. Balance is important, fitness should enhance your life, not restrict it.
A lot of people are tempted by supplements, steroids, or trending diets to build muscle fast what’s your advice for a healthy approach?
There are no shortcuts to fitness. I strongly believe in natural training, clean eating, and patience. Supplements should only be taken when genuinely needed and under guidance. Steroids and extreme diets can harm your body. Fitness is about long-term health, not quick results.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
