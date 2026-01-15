Sonu Sood shares workout and diet secrets for maintaining six-pack abs at 52: ‘I work out for about…'

Sonu Sood has long been admired not just for his on-screen presence but also for his unwavering dedication to fitness and overall well-being. At 52, the actor continues to set the benchmark with his chiselled physique and six-pack abs. Sonu Sood shares his fitness secrets for a balanced and healthy lifestyle. (Instagram)

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, he opens up about his fitness secrets, sharing insights into his morning rituals, workout routine, diet and mindset that keeps him motivated, even on the most hectic shooting days.

Excerpts from the interview: How do you usually kickstart your mornings? Is there one ritual that sets the tone for your day? I start my mornings early and quietly. A glass of warm water, a few minutes of gratitude, and light stretching help me align my mind and body. The slow morning sets the tone for the rest of the day, no matter how hectic it gets.