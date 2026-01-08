Actor Ishita Raj shares her skincare, diet and fitness secrets that help her stay balanced: ‘I've cracked my body code'

Indian actor and model Ishita Raj, best known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, believes that wellness is a deeply personal journey. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Ishita opens up about fitness, wellness, skincare, and fashion, sharing how she maintains both physical and mental well-being while navigating the demands of the entertainment industry. (Also read: Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna shares his simple diet and fitness routine at 50: ‘Skip breakfast, sleep 10 hours a day’ ) Actor Ishita Raj shares insights on fashion, fitness, and mental well-being. (Instagram)

Excerpts from the interview:

Acting can be physically and mentally demanding. How do you maintain your fitness, energy levels, and overall well-being during long shoots?

First of all, you should be really in love with what you do. To feel that you're not working even for a day in your life. I love acting, and I love being on sets. So no matter how draining and demanding it is, if you do what you love, you don’t feel tired while doing it.

Apart from that, I feel eating clean and healthy is the key to anything in life. My eating habits are relatively clean. Sticking to a diet which is rich in protein and fibre keeps your energy levels high without making you feel too tired or sluggish.

I try to have a lot of coconut water for electrolytes and a lot of water, so hydration is very important. I have clean, neat meals at intervals. During shoots, which can be strenuous and tedious with long hours, I do like to treat myself sometimes. Usually, I don’t cheat, but on shoots, I may have some dark chocolate or a dessert just to feel more upbeat and lifted.

As for fitness, I am regular at the gym, but if I’m shooting, I don’t work out. Instead, I practice a lot of breath work, which keeps the body calm and composed. Even if you’re not rigorously working out, breath work helps you feel more in control.

Do you follow any particular diet, nutrition plan, or wellness routine to stay in top shape on and off set?

I don’t particularly follow any diet or nutrition plan or wellness routine. I think I’ve cracked my body over the years. You understand what your body needs and what it doesn’t accept.

I feel I can reduce or gain weight on the back of my hand. You really need to know your body and what works for you. Sometimes, if I’m trying to put on a little weight, as I have a tendency to lose weight, I have to keep eating and plan a different diet with more carbs. I don’t skip dinners.

If I’m trying to lose weight, then it’s about managing the right intervals of eating and not eating too late at night. For girls, working out 3-4 times a week is enough, at least that works for me. There is no fixed regime. I do what I feel, and what I feel is working for me.

Do you follow a specific workout routine, like strength training, yoga, or Pilates?

I actually do all of it. I’m a heavy believer in yoga. Breath work and asanas like Anulom Vilom and Kapal Bhati really keep your body controlled and composed.

Strength training, I do three times a week in the gym with a trainer, because I have a tendency to lose weight if I don’t work out. I do muscle-building workouts, isolating each body part, one day legs, one day shoulders with biceps or triceps, then back and biceps.

I don’t do much functional training, maybe once a week. Instead, I like dancing. I have dance classes, which feel functional and enjoyable. I recently joined Pilates as well. Pilates is great for isolating muscles, improving flexibility, and is especially good for women.

How do you manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance in such a fast-paced industry?

To manage work-life balance and stress, you really need the right mindset. Stress never gets less. Happiness is not about what you achieve, it’s a choice, a state of mind.

Everyone faces failures in life and career. Stress is inevitable. What you need is a balance that works for you. My balance is my family. I’m very close to my sister and my mother, they are my pillars and my best friends. Talking to them feels like a mind detox.

Anything that helps you detach from stress and overthinking, you should indulge in it. I joined dance primarily because I love it. It’s physically challenging and mentally distracting. When your mind and body are engaged together, you feel more relaxed.

Rather than stressing about the problem, focus on the solution. The solution is always bigger than the problem. No matter how big the issue seems, it will pass.

Can you walk us through your daily skincare regimen?

I’m very into home remedies and don’t use many market products. I believe moisturising is very important to nourish the skin. At night, I always clean my face before going to bed. I use a face wash, a retinol cream, an eye cream, and a moisturiser.

In the morning, I do ice water on my face to improve blood flow. Sometimes, I use home remedy face packs made with turmeric, ginger juice, tomato juice, aloe vera juice, lemon, and almond oil. I apply it, let it dry, and wash it off, it makes my skin feel nicer.

How would you describe your personal fashion sense, and how has it evolved over the years?

Comfort that makes you feel confident, that’s style. Fashion evolves over the years as your choices change. For girls, there are endless options, but a white shirt and blue jeans are a classic. It never goes wrong and gives a rich look.

Lately, I’m into oversized jeans, T-shirts, jumpers, and shirts. I was always into fitted clothes before, but now I enjoy the anti-fit look more. That’s my current mood.

Which designers, celebrities, or fashion icons inspire your style the most?

There’s no one person. Inspiration can come from anywhere, friends, family, or anyone who carries an outfit well. If it looks comfortable and confident, it works. Style inspiration is everywhere. You like a look, it works for you, and that’s it.