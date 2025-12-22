The truth about dark circles: Dermatologist explains causes and home remedies to treat them

Dark circles are a common skin issue, and of course, those puffy and baggy eyes can make the skin appear dull and darker. In addition to giving the face a tired, gloomy appearance, dark circles also make the eyes appear smaller. While you may have tried almost everything to treat those baggy under eyes, the fact is, they won't go easily. Dark circles and home remedies to treat them(freepik )

Dermatologist, Dr Amit Bangia of Asian Hospital, tells HT ShopNow, “Dark circles can happen for many reasons, including skin colour, blood vessels showing through the skin, the shape of your face, your genes, and lifestyle habits like lack of sleep or stress.” He notes that, to treat it effectively, it is necessary to identify the correct underlying cause.

1. Genetics and skin anatomy

One of the most common causes of dark circles is heredity. “Patients who have naturally thin skin under the eyes, deeper under-tear troughs, or who have prominent blood vessels are likely to darken at an early age”, says Dr Bangia. He further claims that this should not be confused with pigmentation; instead, it results from increased vascular visibility.

2. Pigmentation-related causes

Another common cause of dark circles is periorbital hyperpigmentation. Dr Bangia explains, “ Dark circles are also caused by the accumulation of excess melanin around the lower eyelid. This is commonly evident in individuals with atopic tendencies, allergic rhinitis, frequent eye rubbing, hormonal fluctuations, and chronic inflammation.”He says that extensive sun exposure can also cause pigmentation, which is why he highly encourages the use of daily sun protection, especially on the under-eye region.

3. Vascular congestion

The appearance of vascular (or blue) dark circles is caused by the enlarged or filled blood vessels under the skin. “Lack of rest, stress, dehydration or even congestion of the sinuses can make the blood pool under the eyes more prominent. This will leave the under-eye area darker and more fatigued”, he asserts.

4. Ageing and volume loss

The natural collagen, elastin, and fat pads under the eyes begin to age. This leaves the hollowness referred to as tear-trough deformity, resulting in accentuation of dark circles in cases of minimal pigmentation.

5. Lifestyle and medical conditions

This is a no-brainer, but your lifestyle plays a crucial part in causing dark circles. “Excess screen time, irregular sleep, smoking, consumption of alcohol, as well as dehydration are some major factors exacerbating dark circles”, he says. He also states that persistent or progressive darkening under the eyes is often associated with systemic diseases, including anaemia, chronic sinusitis, thyroid disease, and allergies.

Here are dermat-approved home remedies to treat dark circles:

Although the immediate effect of in-clinic solutions is much quicker and more specific, basic home-made remedies can be used to contribute to the overall progress:

Cold compress: Swelling and inflammation of vessels can be reduced by applying a cold compress. Caffeine-derived applications: Green tea bags or caffeine serums increase microcirculation. Aloe vera gel: Moisturises and calms the skin under the eyes, which is often thin. Vitamin E or almond oil: Feeds the skin and helps repair it when applied at night. Adequate sleep: Obtain 7-8 hours of sleep to reduce under-eye puffiness under your eyes. Hydration and sun protection: They prevent additional pigmentation and dryness.

If dark circles persist, Dr Bangia recommends seeking evaluation by a dermatologist.

Similar articles for you:

Truth about sunscreen you wish you knew earlier: 7 common myths busted by a skin expert

How to achieve the perfect eye makeup: A step-by-step guide to mastering the look

The most common skin or hair issues men tend to ignore until they become serious, according to a dermatologist

Vaseline vs. Glycerin: Which is better for your skin and why?

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)