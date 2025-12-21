Dermatologist suggests 5 eye cream ingredients that help reduce dark circles and fine lines: From vitamin C to peptides

Dark circles and crow's feet are among the most common under-eye concerns, and eye creams are often the go-to solution to address these problems. With consistent use, they can help brighten and smooth the under-eye area. However, it is important to note that not all eye creams work the same way. Their effectiveness actually depends on the formulation and the active ingredients used. So before you consider applying an eye cream, consider checking out the ingredients. Make sure your eye cream is chill when you apply it.(Picture credit: Freepik )

Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder at Eden Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle the five key ingredients that help reduce dark circles and soften crow's feet. According to her, dark circles and fine lines occur due to genetics, sleep habits and sun exposure, but she still urged that a good eye cream's efficiency cannot be negated.

1. Retinoids

The first ingredient, the dermatologist highlighted, was retinoids, which include both retinol and retinaldehyde. These are derivatives of vitamin A and are well known for their anti-ageing properties.

So how do they work? Dr Mahajan described, “They work by stimulating the collagen synthesis and accelerating the skin cellular turnover. Collagen helps to give the skin elasticity and firmness it deserves and reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet.” This means they help to tackle both texture and signs of ageing at the same time.

After applying, here are some of the benefits you can see around the eyes, as per the dermatologist:

Smooths fine lines by strengthening the dermal matrix

Improves skin texture

Reduced skin pigmentation with time.

But before abruptly jumping, you need to be diligent and adhere to some usage guidelines. The dermat shared:

Since the under-eye area is quite delicate, begin with a lower concentration of retinoids and use them only at night.

Pair it with a sunscreen during the daytime.

2. Peptides

The next ingredient Dr Mahajan asked to look for in your eye cream is peptides, short chains of amino acids that form the building blocks of protein, like collagen and elastin.

Peptides can strengthen the under-eye skin while reducing early signs of ageing. Dr Mahajan shared, “When applied topically, peptides signal skin cells to produce more structural proteins, helping improve firmness and resilience.”

Here are some of the benefits you will see around the eyes:

Firms and lifts thin, crepey skin

Reduces the look of fine lines

Enhances skin repair

“Look for peptides like Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Copper Peptides, and Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 in eye creams,” Dr Mahajan highlighted exactly which ones you should look for.

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a very powerful antioxidant. It is known for its brightening and anti-ageing properties.

Dr Mahajan explained why vitamin C is so useful: “Vitamin C inhibits melanin production (responsible for pigmentation) and protects against free radical damage from UV exposure and pollution.”

The dermatologist shared these visible results that you see:

Brightens dark circles caused by pigmentation

Boosts collagen synthesis

Improves overall skin tone

When it comes to specific forms of Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, she suggested going for stable forms such as Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate or Ascorbyl Glucoside in eye creams, as these are less likely to irritate.

The correct ingredients help target the dryness and dullness around the eyes. (Shutterstock)

4. Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid is commonly thought to be in serums, but it is also a valuable ingredient in eye cream. As per the dermatologist, this ingredient helps to activate the skin cells to hold water, hence reducing dryness that may cause fine lines.

“This active can hold water up to 1000 times its weight in water, giving the skin a plump appearance and reducing fine lines caused by dehydration," the dermatologist shared, revealing how the regular use of HA-based eye creams can keep the under-eye area hydrated, supple and refreshed.

Here's how this ingredient helps you:

Hydrates and smooths dry, crepey skin

Improves elasticity

Temporarily reduces the depth of crow’s feet

Moreover, Dr Mahajan shared some great news, revealing that HA is suitable for all ages. Unlike stronger actives like retinoids, it is gentle and safe even for sensitive or dry skin.

5. Niacinamide

Niacinamide is another ingredient commonly found in many skincare products, from moisturisers and face masks to serums, making it extremely versatile. The dermatologist stated that this vitamin helps strengthen the skin barrier and provides anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a valuable addition to any eye cream.

Dr Mahajan outlined the effects:

Helps lighten dark circles linked to pigmentation and inflammation

Reduction in redness and puffy appearance

Better skin elasticity

But it works even better if you pair it with some other ingredient. Dr Mahajan named two: vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.

Lastly, regarding eye cream application, the dermatologist advised not to rub the cream but to gently tap it in using your ring finger. If you are looking for a timeline, Dr Mahajan stressed the importance of patience because visible change shows only after 8-12 weeks. And finally, never skip sunscreen, she warned that sun exposure can worsen dark circles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.