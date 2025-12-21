Dermatologist suggests 5 eye cream ingredients that help reduce dark circles and fine lines: From vitamin C to peptides
Dr Mahajan highlights the active ingredients you need to prioritise in an eye cream to ensure effective results.
Dark circles and crow's feet are among the most common under-eye concerns, and eye creams are often the go-to solution to address these problems. With consistent use, they can help brighten and smooth the under-eye area. However, it is important to note that not all eye creams work the same way. Their effectiveness actually depends on the formulation and the active ingredients used. So before you consider applying an eye cream, consider checking out the ingredients.
ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals how to distinguish between winter allergies and infections: ‘You will get itchy eyes when…’
Dr Ameesha Mahajan, cosmetic dermatologist and founder at Eden Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle the five key ingredients that help reduce dark circles and soften crow's feet. According to her, dark circles and fine lines occur due to genetics, sleep habits and sun exposure, but she still urged that a good eye cream's efficiency cannot be negated.
1. Retinoids
The first ingredient, the dermatologist highlighted, was retinoids, which include both retinol and retinaldehyde. These are derivatives of vitamin A and are well known for their anti-ageing properties.
So how do they work? Dr Mahajan described, “They work by stimulating the collagen synthesis and accelerating the skin cellular turnover. Collagen helps to give the skin elasticity and firmness it deserves and reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet.” This means they help to tackle both texture and signs of ageing at the same time.
After applying, here are some of the benefits you can see around the eyes, as per the dermatologist:
- Smooths fine lines by strengthening the dermal matrix
- Improves skin texture
- Reduced skin pigmentation with time.
But before abruptly jumping, you need to be diligent and adhere to some usage guidelines. The dermat shared:
- Since the under-eye area is quite delicate, begin with a lower concentration of retinoids and use them only at night.
- Pair it with a sunscreen during the daytime.
2. Peptides
The next ingredient Dr Mahajan asked to look for in your eye cream is peptides, short chains of amino acids that form the building blocks of protein, like collagen and elastin.
Peptides can strengthen the under-eye skin while reducing early signs of ageing. Dr Mahajan shared, “When applied topically, peptides signal skin cells to produce more structural proteins, helping improve firmness and resilience.”
Here are some of the benefits you will see around the eyes:
- Firms and lifts thin, crepey skin
- Reduces the look of fine lines
- Enhances skin repair
“Look for peptides like Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Copper Peptides, and Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 in eye creams,” Dr Mahajan highlighted exactly which ones you should look for.
3. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is a very powerful antioxidant. It is known for its brightening and anti-ageing properties.
Dr Mahajan explained why vitamin C is so useful: “Vitamin C inhibits melanin production (responsible for pigmentation) and protects against free radical damage from UV exposure and pollution.”
The dermatologist shared these visible results that you see:
- Brightens dark circles caused by pigmentation
- Boosts collagen synthesis
- Improves overall skin tone
When it comes to specific forms of Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, she suggested going for stable forms such as Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate or Ascorbyl Glucoside in eye creams, as these are less likely to irritate.
4. Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid is commonly thought to be in serums, but it is also a valuable ingredient in eye cream. As per the dermatologist, this ingredient helps to activate the skin cells to hold water, hence reducing dryness that may cause fine lines.
“This active can hold water up to 1000 times its weight in water, giving the skin a plump appearance and reducing fine lines caused by dehydration," the dermatologist shared, revealing how the regular use of HA-based eye creams can keep the under-eye area hydrated, supple and refreshed.
Here's how this ingredient helps you:
- Hydrates and smooths dry, crepey skin
- Improves elasticity
- Temporarily reduces the depth of crow’s feet
Moreover, Dr Mahajan shared some great news, revealing that HA is suitable for all ages. Unlike stronger actives like retinoids, it is gentle and safe even for sensitive or dry skin.
5. Niacinamide
Niacinamide is another ingredient commonly found in many skincare products, from moisturisers and face masks to serums, making it extremely versatile. The dermatologist stated that this vitamin helps strengthen the skin barrier and provides anti-inflammatory benefits, making it a valuable addition to any eye cream.
Dr Mahajan outlined the effects:
- Helps lighten dark circles linked to pigmentation and inflammation
- Reduction in redness and puffy appearance
- Better skin elasticity
But it works even better if you pair it with some other ingredient. Dr Mahajan named two: vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.
Lastly, regarding eye cream application, the dermatologist advised not to rub the cream but to gently tap it in using your ring finger. If you are looking for a timeline, Dr Mahajan stressed the importance of patience because visible change shows only after 8-12 weeks. And finally, never skip sunscreen, she warned that sun exposure can worsen dark circles.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.