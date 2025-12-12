Dermatologist reveals how to distinguish between winter allergies and infections: ‘You will get itchy eyes when…’

The most significant characteristic is the most common itch factor. The winter season brings a lot of health challenges, but it is essential to understand the differences between them so that you can choose the right course of treatment. The transition from humid to colder months, with winds turning bitterly cold and allergies popping up, can leave your body more susceptible to infections and flare-ups. Allergy and infections during winters may have overlapping signs. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand how to differentiate between winter allergies and infections, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shitij Goel, senior consultant - dermatology at ShardaCare Healthcity. He explained that it is important to clarify the distinction, as he often sees patients with overlapping symptoms in the winter, making it essential to know the differences between winter allergies and infections.

The dermatologist shared, “The most significant characteristic is the most common itch factor.” This means that when symptoms like itchy eyes, throat or skin show up, it is a sign of an allergy rather than an infection. But still, there are many signs which overlap with both allergy and infection.

What are the allergy triggers?

Before further assessing the differences, let's see what causes the allergy.

Dr Goel explained, “When you have allergies to the winter, you will probably have itchy eyes, itchy nose, itchy throat or even itchy skin (hives). Allergies refer to an overreaction of the immune system of the body to a trigger.”

During the winter, these triggers are the culprit, as per the dermatologist:

Indoor allergens: We take more time inside when windows are closed and isolate dust mites, mould, and pet dander.

Wool and fabrics: That warm sweater may itch your skin or your nose.

Dry air: Heaters dry up the air, which leaves your skin barrier and nasal passages vulnerable. In comparison, winter infections (such as the common cold or flu) rarely cause itchiness.

Instead, they bring aches. In case of aches, chills, or overall exhaustion, it is probably a virus.

How to know if it is an allergy or an infection?

The symptoms appear to be familiar, but with the help of simple tools like a thermometer and a calendar, you can draw the distinctions clearly.

The dermatologist listed why and how these tools help:

Fever:

The allergies would never result in a fever.

Any increase in temperature, however slight, is an indication of an infection.

Duration:

A viral or cold infection normally takes 7 to 10 days to pass.

Allergies will continue as long as you are in contact with the allergen. When you sneeze continuously after three weeks but otherwise feel great, then it is probably an allergy.

Mucus test

Next is a mucus test, where you need to observe the colour and consistency of your mucus. Mucus may be produced in both allergies and infections in one way or the other, but there are some key differences.

Dr Goel shared these two crucial differences:

Allergies: Typically, they produce clear, watery mucus.

Infections: They are usually associated with thick, yellow, or green mucus.

Dr Goel recommended some precautions, such as staying hydrated, using a humidifier, and moisturising with ceramides, which can protect your mucous membranes and skin. However, if these symptoms continue even after 10 days, he insisted on seeking professional care instead of self-medicating.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.