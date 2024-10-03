Allergies can be particularly troublesome when they affect the eyes, leading to discomfort and irritation. It is essential to understand how to protect your eyes from common allergens like pollen, dust mites, pets and indoor mold. Eye allergies got you down? These home care tips could change everything (Freepik)

How Allergies Affect the Eyes

Allergies occur when your body comes into contact with an allergen, triggering the immune system to release histamine—a chemical that causes blood vessels to swell. This reaction often leads to symptoms such as itching, redness, swelling, and watery eyes. These symptoms are uncomfortable and can interfere with your daily activities if not managed properly.

Symptoms of Eye Allergies

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK and Retina Specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, highlighted that almost all allergies cause some form of discomfort in the eyes. He shared, “Common symptoms of allergic conjunctivitis include a burning sensation, itching, redness of the eyes, puffy eyelids and a foreign body sensation.” It is crucial to recognise these symptoms early to manage them effectively.

Eye make-up is a strict no-no when you have an eye allergy or infection(Pixabay)

Tips to Avoid Eye Allergies

Emphasising the importance of preventive measures to avoid eye allergies. Dr Jay Goyal recommended some expert tips -

1. Use Eye Protection: Wearing sunglasses or protective eyewear can help shield your eyes from allergens when outdoors.

2. Keep Windows Closed: During high pollen seasons or when there is a lot of dust in the air, keep your windows closed to prevent allergens from entering your home.

3. Regular Cleaning: Make it a habit to clean curtains, drapes, bedsheets, carpets and other fabric surfaces regularly to minimise dust accumulation.

4. Avoid Dusty Areas: Try to stay away from places where dust is prevalent, as it can easily trigger allergic reactions.

5. Pet Management: If you are allergic to pets, it's best to keep them away from your sleeping areas and regularly groom them to reduce dander.

Home Care Tips for Managing Eye Allergies

Dr Shachi Joshi, an ophthalmologist in Mumbai, advised consulting an eye doctor immediately if you suspect you have an eye allergy however, she revealed that there are several steps you can take at home to alleviate the symptoms. Following are some of the tips she shared -

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes: Rubbing can aggravate the symptoms and increase the risk of infection. Wash Your Face: After exposure to an allergen, wash your face to remove any particles that may have settled on your skin and near your eyes. Frequent Washing of Clothes and Bedding: This helps to remove allergens that can cling to fabrics and trigger allergic reactions. Keep Contact Lenses Clean: Regularly clean and disinfect your contact lenses to prevent allergens from sticking to them. Use a Cool Compress: Applying a cool compress can help soothe irritated eyes and reduce swelling. Artificial Tears: Using artificial tear drops can lubricate your eyes and wash out allergens. Avoid Unsupervised Use of Over-the-Counter Treatments: Dr Joshi warns against the unsupervised use of oral antihistamines and over-the-counter eye drops, as they can lead to dry eye or worsen symptoms. Always consult a doctor before starting any new treatment.

If your eyes are feeling the strain from long hours of screen time or lack of rest, it's time to give them some much-needed care. (Unsplash)

Eye allergies can significantly impact your quality of life, especially during peak allergy seasons. Therefore, it is important to take preventive measures and follow expert advice to help you manage these symptoms effectively and maintain healthy eyes. Remember, if you experience persistent discomfort, seeking professional help from an ophthalmologist is essential.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.