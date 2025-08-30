Can your hair colour trigger serious allergies? Dermatologist shares 7 symptoms: Blisters on skin, red scalp and more

Many dye their hair colours as a way of self-expression, fashion statement, or to occasionally freshen up their look. While generally it is viewed as something youngsters may do, many older adults dye their hair to hide grey hair. But hair colours contain chemicals which come with their own risks, and sometimes may also cause severe allergic reactions. While no one is outrightly condemning hair colour or asking you to stop dying completely, knowing about the potential health threats that can happen makes it easier to take precautions and safely colour your hair. Avoid hair colours that contain PPD or ammonia.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Post-colour care: Expert haircare routines to keep your hair colour fresh and tresses healthy

Dr Jasmine Gandhi, medical advisor and consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited, told HT Lifestyle that permanent colour dyes contain a specific ingredient which causes allergic triggers.

Highlighting the ingredient, she said, “One of the most common culprits is paraphenylenediamine (PPD), a key ingredient in many permanent dyes, known to trigger contact dermatitis in sensitive individuals. Reactions to PPD can range from minor scalp discomfort to allergic reactions that cause serious symptoms throughout the body.”

Symptoms of allergy

Itching and redness are one of the PPD allergy signs.(Shutterstock)

How do you know if your hair colour is adversely reacting? There are some signs to keep an eye out for. Dr Jasmine Gandhi listed out the allergy symptoms:

Scalp irritation, redness, itching Inflammation of the scalp, neck, forehead, ears or eyes Swelling of face, lips, eyes, hands and feet Blisters on skin Burning, stinging sensations Change in skin pigmentation Dryness and skin cracking

Other than the above-listed symptoms, the allergic reaction can take an even more serious turn. Dr Gandhi called it anaphylactic shock. She added, “Anaphylaxis, often known as ‘anaphylactic shock,’ a severe allergic reaction that occurs within minutes, is a medical emergency.”

This allergic reaction is so severe that the symptoms go far beyond the scalp. She continued, “People may experience light-headedness or fainting, and swelling of the mouth, throat, or tongue, which can cause breathing and swallowing issues. Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, wheezing or unconsciousness are some other symptoms.”

When any serious situation like this comes up, Dr Gandhi recommends visiting a medical practitioner. If the reaction is mild, then she said that it can be managed by washing off excess dye and applying a gentle anti-inflammatory cream. While antihistamine medicines, Dr Gandhi reiterated it's best to let the healthcare professional guide the treatment. Even if the reaction was mild, Dr Gandhi warned that it should not be taken lightly as products containing PPD may cause even more severe reactions in the future, when dyed again.

How do you know if your hair colour is safe or not?

The key to safe hair colouring is doing a patch test before applying the dye to your hair. This helps to rule out PPD allergy.

Elaborating more about how to do the patch test, she revealed, “Always do a patch test 48 hours before applying hair dye, even if you have used the product before. In case of PPD allergy, you can opt for products containing PTD (para-toluenediamine) instead. PTD is a less sensitising alternative and is often tolerated by people allergic to PPD. However, patch testing is still essential before use.”

For a safer hair colouring experience, the dermatologist recommended opting for hair colours which do not have ingredients like PPD or ammonia.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.