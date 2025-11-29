Struggling with dark circles? Dermatologist shares checklist for choosing under-eye cream for brighter and tighter skin

Dark circles can feel stubborn and confusing. For many people, the struggle begins with the under-eye area itself. This part of the face has the thinnest skin, so even minor changes such as poor sleep, prolonged screen time, dryness, or internal factors, show up quickly. The right under-eye cream can make a difference. But how to choose an under-eye cream? Dermatologist’s tips to help you choose an under-eye cream that actually supports brighter skin (Adobe Stock)

Dr Prachi B. Bodkhe, Dermatologist at Envi Aesthetics, tells Health Shots that the key lies in understanding what causes those shadows before selecting a product. She explains that dark circles don't come from one single reason. They may be linked to pigmentation, fluid retention, thinning skin, or lifestyle habits. Since each cause behaves differently, the approach must be chosen with care. The right cream can support brighter and smoother skin, but only if its ingredients match your specific concern.

How to identify your dark circle type?

Dr Bodkhe suggests that to know what to look for in an under-eye cream, you first need to understand why you have dark circles.

Dark circle type Appearance and Colour Primary cause Pigmented (Brown Circles) Brown or tan colouring Excess melanin, sun exposure, allergies, eye rubbing, and genetics. Vascular (Blue/Purple Circles) Blue, purple, or tired-looking appearance Thin under-eye skin allows underlying veins to show through Shadowing / Hollowness Deep grooves or visible dips. Natural ageing, reduced fat or bone support, and genetics.

Dermatologist's ingredient checklist

The expert shares a checklist which can help you identify the type of dark circles you have and select a cream that aligns with your skin's actual needs.

Solution for pigmented (Brown) dark circles

The aim is to reduce excess melanin. Dr Prachi B. Bodkhe recommends looking for ingredients that gently support a more even look.

Key ingredients: Vitamin C or mild derivatives, Niacinamide, Liquorice extract, and low-strength Retinol.

Solution for vascular (Blue/Purple) dark circles

The focus here is to support microcirculation and reinforce capillary walls.

Key ingredients: Caffeine, Peptides, Vitamin K, and formulas with Tranexamic acid.

Solution for dryness, fine lines, and barrier support (Applies to all types)

Dryness can make any form of dark circles seem more prominent. Strengthening the skin’s comfort and hydration level helps the area look smoother.

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, and Squalane.

Product formulation and application

According to Dr Prachi B. Bodkhe, an effective under-eye product should meet a few basic standards.

Essential formulation attributes

Lightweight texture for easy absorption

Non-greasy finish

Provides steady hydration

Little to no fragrance to reduce irritation risk

Handling irritated skin

Start with a basic hydrating moisturiser to support the barrier

Avoid strong actives like Vitamin C, Retinol, or exfoliating acids on irritated skin

Introduce new products gradually once the area feels calm.

Red flags: When to stop

Burning

Redness

Peeling

Swelling

Persistent dryness

Stop use immediately if any of these occur. Dr Bodkhe suggests always reading the packaging and ingredient list. Avoid roller bottles; the metal balls or hard edges can sometimes cause micro-cuts or unnecessary tugging on the delicate skin under your eyes.

Application tip

Skip roller bottles; metal or hard applicators as these can tug or scratch the delicate skin

Apply with clean fingers using gentle pressure

Beyond the under-eye cream

Dark circles often respond best when daily habits are in place, says Dr Bodkhe

Lifestyle essentials

Enough sleep to prevent dullness and fatigue under the eyes

Steady hydration to keep the area looking fresh

Managing allergies to reduce puffiness and avoid constant rubbing

Gentle makeup removal to prevent further darkening or irritation

Non-Negotiable Protection

Applying sunscreen around the eye area every day is essential.

This step protects from sun-related pigmentation and supports healthy ageing.

Advanced Solutions

When dark circles are driven by deeper pigmentation or hollowness, a dermatologist may suggest clinical care.

Options may include chemical peels, lasers, fillers, PDRN, or other targeted treatments, tailored to individual needs.

FAQ’s: Under-eye cream for dark circles

Can an under-eye cream fully remove dark circles?

Not always. Creams can help with hydration, mild pigmentation, and fine lines, but sleep, hydration, and allergy care play a major part in improvement.

What ingredients should I look for in a cream?

Niacinamide, vitamin C, peptides, caffeine, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid are useful for brightening and smoothing the area.

How long does it take to see results?

Most creams need at least 6–8 weeks of steady use to show a visible change.

When should I consider in-clinic treatments?

If dark circles are caused by hollowness, deep pigmentation, or long-term concerns, a dermatologist may suggest peels, lasers, fillers, or similar procedures.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.