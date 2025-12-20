Bedroom conditions matter more than you think: Study reveals what really affects sleep quality

A good sleep is a biological necessity. Ensuring the right conditions for a sound sleep is highly desirable. However, what are the optimal conditions for a good night’s sleep? For long, it has been conjectured that cooler temperatures, a reasonably humid environment and an abundance of oxygen facilitate good sleep. But actual and data-based research has been largely absent. How crucial is bedroom environment for a good night’s sleep? Study analyses sleeping pattern in different conditions.(Unsplash)

How bedroom temperature affects sleep

However, in 2024, a team of researchers, from three institutions – University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Queensland University of Technology, and University of Gothenburg – decided to conduct a study into the matter.

The study focused on the bedroom environment and how that affects the quality of sleep. Six people were part of the study and had been using the wrist actigraph, which measures sleep quality, for at least two years. Air quality monitors were also employed to study the environment. The study was conducted in Cassino, Italy, from February 2023 to January 2024, during the months of spring and winter.

The results were published in the Building and Environment magazine’s Volume 265 on November 1, 2024.

Results of the study

According to the study, it was found that an increase of 100ppm of CO2 concentration reduced sleep quality by 0.29 percent.

The study also looked at the impact of relative humidity on sleep quality. It was found that a 1 percent rise in relative humidity led to a 0.1 percent decline in sleep quality.

As far as temperatures are concerned, a 1 oCelsius rise in air temperature led to a 0.16 % decline in sleep efficiency.

Overall, it was found in this study that when the CO2 concentration is about 900ppm, the autonomic nervous system (ANS) indicator remains positive for temperatures below 20 °C.

The study included over 200 person nights and concluded that the bedroom environment plays a key role in determining the sleep quality. While other factors may also be relevant, metrics such as CO2 levels, room temperature, and humidity play a leading role in facilitating a good sleep.

The study points out that more than the length of the sleep, it is the quality of it that matters. Here, the indoor air quality (IAQ) becomes important. The presence of carbon dioxide and particulate matter (PM 2.5) in the ambient conditions can prevent people from experiencing sleep that is not just comforting but also restorative.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.