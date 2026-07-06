Is monsoon humidity making your jewellery lose its shine? 6 maintenance tips to prevent dullness and discolouration

The monsoon season brings several changes, such as profuse sweating and high moisture levels, which can make your favourite jewellery pieces lose their sparkle. This demands proper maintenance to prevent dullness, discolouration and damage. Whether it is silver, gold, diamond or gemstone jewellery, a little extra care during the rainy season can help preserve its shine and keep every piece looking as good as new.



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To understand how to protect jewellery in humid weather, Riva Dhir, creative director at Dhirsons Jewellers, shared a few jewellery care tips with HT Lifestyle for the monsoon season.

“Jewellery is meant to be cherished for years, and proper care becomes even more important during the monsoon. Simple habits can help maintain its shine and ensure every piece continues to look as beautiful as the day it was bought,” she said, suggesting how mindful care can go a long way in preserving jewellery's beauty and brilliance during the rainy season.

Riva shared these tips for protecting jewellery during monsoon season: