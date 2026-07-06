Craving something crispy and spicy this monsoon? Try these 3 easy chef-recommended snack recipes at home

The first crack of thunder, the cool breeze mellowing down the heat, trees swaying outside the window and raindrops hitting the ground almost poetically set the mood for monsoon and its signature snack cravings. Then comes the unmistakable smell of rain, and almost instinctively, your stomach growls, and all you can think about is something crispy, savoury and spicy to go with the gloomy weather.



ALSO READ: Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing homemade ginger ale recipe: See step-by-step preparation Monsoon season is incomplete without savoury snacks like onion pakoras. (Picture credit: Freepik)

On this occasion, roll up your sleeves, summon the untapped MasterChef potential honed after hours of screentime, and head to the kitchen and locate the common everyday ingredients required to make the savoury snacks. They are accessible and easy to prepare. Monsoon flavours are simple, nostalgic and comforting.

Chef Evangelist JP at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach shared with HT Lifestyle three recipes that can satisfy your monsoon cravings. They are easy to make and require simple, everyday ingredients.

Here are the three recipes: