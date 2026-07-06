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    Craving something crispy and spicy this monsoon? Try these 3 easy chef-recommended snack recipes at home

    From onion fritters to roasted corn, check the step-by-step preparation of monsoon snack recipes here. 

    Updated on: Jul 6, 2026, 21:16:01 IST
    By Adrija Dey
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    The first crack of thunder, the cool breeze mellowing down the heat, trees swaying outside the window and raindrops hitting the ground almost poetically set the mood for monsoon and its signature snack cravings. Then comes the unmistakable smell of rain, and almost instinctively, your stomach growls, and all you can think about is something crispy, savoury and spicy to go with the gloomy weather.

    ALSO READ: Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing homemade ginger ale recipe: See step-by-step preparation

    Monsoon season is incomplete without savoury snacks like onion pakoras. (Picture credit: Freepik)
    Monsoon season is incomplete without savoury snacks like onion pakoras. (Picture credit: Freepik)

    On this occasion, roll up your sleeves, summon the untapped MasterChef potential honed after hours of screentime, and head to the kitchen and locate the common everyday ingredients required to make the savoury snacks. They are accessible and easy to prepare. Monsoon flavours are simple, nostalgic and comforting.

    Chef Evangelist JP at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach shared with HT Lifestyle three recipes that can satisfy your monsoon cravings. They are easy to make and require simple, everyday ingredients.

    Here are the three recipes:

    1. Onion Fritter (Kanda Bhaji)

    A beloved monsoon classic, Onion Bhajiya is made with thinly sliced onions coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crisp and golden. Best enjoyed with hot chai and green chutney on a rainy evening. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)
    A beloved monsoon classic, Onion Bhajiya is made with thinly sliced onions coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried until crisp and golden. Best enjoyed with hot chai and green chutney on a rainy evening. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)

    Ingredients

    • 3 large onions, thinly sliced
    • 1 cup besan (gram flour)
    • 2 tbsp rice flour
    • 2 green chillies, chopped
    • 1 tsp red chilli powder
    • ½ tsp turmeric powder
    • 1 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander, chopped
    • Oil for frying

    Method

    • Combine onions, salt, green chillies, coriander, and spices.
    • Add besan and rice flour; mix well.
    • Sprinkle a little water only if required.
    • Drop small portions into hot oil.
    • Fry until golden brown and crispy.
    • Serve hot with mint chutney and masala chai.

    2. Hot Chilla (Besan Chilla)

    A wholesome savoury Indian pancake made from gram flour, herbs, and spices. Perfect for rainy-day breakfasts or evening snacks. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)
    A wholesome savoury Indian pancake made from gram flour, herbs, and spices. Perfect for rainy-day breakfasts or evening snacks. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup besan
    • ½ onion, finely chopped
    • 1 tomato, finely chopped
    • 2 green chillies, chopped
    • Fresh coriander
    • ½ tsp turmeric
    • ½ tsp cumin powder
    • Salt to taste
    • Water as required
    • Oil or ghee for cooking

    Method

    • Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water into a smooth batter.
    • Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it.
    • Pour a ladleful and spread evenly.
    • Cook until golden on both sides.
    • Serve hot with coriander chutney or pickle.

    3. Roasted Corn (Bhutta)

    Charred over an open flame and rubbed with lemon, chilli, and salt, roasted corn delivers the perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and nostalgia. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)
    Charred over an open flame and rubbed with lemon, chilli, and salt, roasted corn delivers the perfect balance of sweetness, spice, and nostalgia. (Picture credit: Chef Evangelist JP)

    Ingredients

    • 4 fresh corn cobs
    • 1 lemon, halved
    • 1 tsp red chilli powder
    • 1 tsp black salt
    • ½ tsp roasted cumin powder

    Method

    • Roast the corn directly over charcoal or a gas flame.
    • Turn frequently until evenly charred.
    • Mix chilli powder, black salt, and cumin powder.
    • Dip lemon halves into the spice mix and rub generously over the hot corn.
    • Serve immediately.

    • Adrija Dey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Adrija Dey

      Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More

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