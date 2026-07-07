USA vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Belgium stand in USA's way to quarter-finals
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: USA face Belgium in a tense World Cup last-16 clash, with home hopes, Belgian pedigree and a quarterfinal against Spain all adding weight to a knockout night loaded with pressure.
- 1 Mins agoBelgium Gamble, USA Keep Faith
- 12 Mins agoTwo routes, one knockout collision
- 21 Mins agoBelgium bench carries its own warning
- 30 Mins agoBelgium have more than Balogun to worry about
- 52 Mins agoBalogun twist adds fresh fire to USA-Belgium knockout night
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: The United States and Belgium meet in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with a place in the quarterfinals against Spain on the line. For the USA, backed by home support and growing belief, this is a chance to turn a promising campaign into a statement knockout run. Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with a greater tournament pedigree and enough attacking quality to punish even brief lapses. The Americans reached this stage with a composed 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. while Belgium survived a tense 3-2 battle against Senegal. In a match shaped by pressure, pace and fine margins, one decisive moment could tilt the night....Read More
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium Gamble, USA Keep Faith
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: The line-ups are in, and the contrast is sharp. USA have kept faith with the side that beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Folarin Balogun starting after his red-card ban was suspended. Belgium, meanwhile, have taken the braver call, leaving Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku on the bench for a knockout tie in Seattle tonight.
USA XI: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.
Belgium XI: Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio.
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Two routes, one knockout collision
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: USA have arrived at this Round of 16 with the cleaner, more controlled story: topping Group D, leaning on structure, tempo and a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Belgium's road has felt far more turbulent - a 5-1 statement to advance, then a tense 3-2 extra-time escape against Senegal. Different routes, same pressure tonight.
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium bench carries its own warning
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Blegium have not started Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku or Jeremy Doku, but that only makes their threat more layered. Leandro Trossard, Charles de Ketelaere and Dodi Lukebakio give them movement and pace from the first whistle, while Youri Tielemans can dictate rhythm. For USA, the danger is not just Belgium's XI; it is what can arrive later.
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Belgium have more than Balogun to worry about
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Folarin Balogun has been USA's sharpest tournament weapon, but Belgium's concern cannot stop there. Malik Tillman's set-piece threat, Christian Pulisic's movement between line and Tyler Adams' midfield control have given the hosts different ways to hurt teams. For Belgium, this is not about stopping one man. It is about surviving a USA Side with confidence spread across the pitch.
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Balogun twist adds fresh fire to USA-Belgium knockout night
USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Folarin Balogun's late clearance has added a fresh layer of tension to USA's biggest night of the tournament. Belgium had expected the striker to miss this last-16 tie after his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but he is available in Seattle, where the hosts chase their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2002. A tactical fight has suddenly acquired a controversy-laced edge.