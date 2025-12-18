Nutritionist reveals the risk factors linked with lack of sleep: Inflammation, diabetes and more

The importance of sleep in keeping the human body functioning well cannot be understated in any way. Not getting enough sleep can be a gateway to multiple lifestyle diseases, explains Deepsikha Jain.(Pexel)

Most adults require seven to nine hours of sleep every day for optimal metabolism. However, with our lifestyles getting ever busier, this often becomes a tall ask.

It is common for a working adult to spend more time on chores, then rewind with their chosen form of entertainment at the cost of quality sleep time.

Taking to Instagram on December 17, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain highlighted the major risks that we undertake by compromising with our sleep schedule.

Increased inflammation

Among the most prominent effects of lack of sleep is high inflammation, caused by the pro-inflammatory cytokines being triggered in the body. This can worsen the immune response, and “your body actually starts fighting against you rather than for you,” shared Deepsikha.

Increased constipation

Losing sleep leads to feeling more constipated after waking up. “That is because your digestive system needs rest,” explained the nutritionist. “When you are not sleeping enough, that can actually slow down the movement of waste in your body and make you feel constipated.

Higher risk of type 2 diabetes

The chances of getting diagnosed with type 2 diabetes increase with decreased sleep time. This is due to the rise in cortisol levels, which makes our body more resistant to insulin.

Finding the best position to sleep

Dr Rachel Salas, sleep neurologist at Johns Hopkins, shared a few tips to choose the best position for our slumber.

Obstructive sleep apnea often goes hand in hand with snoring. Both conditions can be alleviated by sleeping on the side or on the stomach.

People with gastroesophageal reflux disease and those suffering from heartburn for other reasons are likely to find comfort sleeping on the left side, as sleeping on the right often makes the symptoms worse.

However, sleeping on the sides or on the tummy may leave wrinkles on the face. Sleeping on the back helps to avoid this situation.

In the case of people suffering from neck and back pain, sleeping on the back provides mixed results, and it is better to find out which position works best at a personal level.

