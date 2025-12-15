While there's nothing quite like that first sip of sweet, milky chai — or even that smooth gulp of some freshly brewed coffee fresh off the pot, feeding your system sumptuous caffeine as soon as it exits its REM actually does it more harm, no matter how good it may feel to the senses. These anti-inflammatory teas, suggested by Keto coach Kendra Collins, who goes by @blackketogirl, not only hit that first sip spot, but also undo the years worth of inflammatory damage on your insides. Inflammation-soothing teas for slow, cold winter mornings

Take your pick!

Fennel seed tea Ingredients: 1tsp fennel seeds, 1 cup water

Method: Simmer seeds for 5 minutes, strain and drink the warm water.

Why: Reduces digestive inflammation, balances gut mobility, helps with bloating and gas, soothing for the stomach and hormones.

Golden milk Ingredients: 1 cup warm plant milk, 1/2tsp turmeric, a pinch of black pepper, 1/tsp cinnamon

Method: Warm the milk and stir in the turmeric, pepper and cinnamon.

Why: Curcumin lowers inflammatory markers, black pepper boosts absorption, calms the nervous system before sleep.

Ginger tea Ingredients: 3 to 4 slices fresh ginger, hot water, lemon (optional)

Method: Pour hot water over ginger, steep for 5 to 10 minutes and optionally add the lemon in before drinking.

Why: Gingerol is a powerful anti-inflammatory compound, helps in digestion after dinner, supports immune system overnight, reduces bloating and nausea.

Chamomile tea with lemon Ingredients: 1 chamomile tea bag (or fresh flowers), hot water, a lemon slice

Method: Brew the chamomile, add the lemon and drink before bedtime.

Why: Naturally calming and supports deep sleep, high in antioxidants, perfect for anxiety and overthinking at night, reduces stress-related inflammation.

Peppermint gut-calming tea Ingredients: Fresh peppermint leaves or a tea bag, hot water

Method: Steep for 5 to 7 minutes. Inhale steam first and then sip.

Why: Relieves cramps and bloating, soothes the gut, helps release tension, good for after a heavy meal or a late meal.

Warm almond milk with cinnamon Ingredients: Warm almond milk - 1 cup, cinnamon - 1/2tsp, splash of vanilla

Method: Whisk in the cinnamon and and vanilla into warm milk and enjoy the creamy and calming drink.

Why: Cinnamon stabilises blood sugar leading to fewer night cravings, the almonds (via the milk) are rich in magnesium leading to a greater sense of calm, helps reduce inflammation caused by stress.

Cayenne lemon water Ingredients: Warm water, lemon slice, a tiny pinch of cayenne

Method: Use only a tiny pinch of cayenne, especially when drinking at night.

Why: Warms the body making it perfect for colder nights, supports digestion, boosts circulation and reduces inflammation.