Gynaecologist Dr Meenakshi Dinde shares 6 lifestyle habits that matter most while trying for a baby in the late 30s

Becoming a parent is a choice that people make, and the timing can depend on a number of factors. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Dinde, consultant in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Surya Mother & Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared that many women are deciding to have children in their 30s and beyond at present. Following a healthy lifestyle is helpful for individuals trying to conceive in the late 30s, shares Dr Meenakshi Dinde. (Pexel)

Also Read | Longevity expert Dr Vass shares 5 non-negotiable evening habits for cardiovascular health

“As we age, female fertility decreases naturally since hormonal changes, such as lower levels of estrogen, impair ovulation and menstrual cycles, thus making conception a challenge. Also, women in this particular group often have several lifestyle diseases like gestational diabetes and hypertension, which can bring complications during pregnancy,” she stated.

The good news is that there are some lifestyle habits that can aid reproductive health and pregnancy in general, especially after 35. The ones shared by Dr Dinde are presented as follows.

1. Maintaining a healthy body weight “One of the first things doctors look at is overall health rather than age alone,” noted the doctor.

Maintaining a healthy weight is especially important because both excess weight and being underweight can affect hormone levels and ovulation.

“Even modest improvements in weight can sometimes make a meaningful difference in fertility outcomes,” she highlighted.

2. Eating a balanced diet A balanced eating pattern rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats provides the nutrients needed to support reproductive health, shared Dr Dinde.

“Folate, iron, calcium, and vitamin D are particularly important when planning a pregnancy. Rather than following restrictive diets or social media trends, women should focus on better eating habits,” she advised.