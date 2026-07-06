Gynaecologist Dr Meenakshi Dinde shares 6 lifestyle habits that matter most while trying for a baby in the late 30s
One can decide to become a parent at any age. But trying it in the late 30s and afterwards means taking better care of one's health, shares Dr Dinde.
Becoming a parent is a choice that people make, and the timing can depend on a number of factors. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meenakshi Dinde, consultant in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Surya Mother & Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared that many women are deciding to have children in their 30s and beyond at present.
Also Read | Longevity expert Dr Vass shares 5 non-negotiable evening habits for cardiovascular health
“As we age, female fertility decreases naturally since hormonal changes, such as lower levels of estrogen, impair ovulation and menstrual cycles, thus making conception a challenge. Also, women in this particular group often have several lifestyle diseases like gestational diabetes and hypertension, which can bring complications during pregnancy,” she stated.
The good news is that there are some lifestyle habits that can aid reproductive health and pregnancy in general, especially after 35. The ones shared by Dr Dinde are presented as follows.
1. Maintaining a healthy body weight
“One of the first things doctors look at is overall health rather than age alone,” noted the doctor.
Maintaining a healthy weight is especially important because both excess weight and being underweight can affect hormone levels and ovulation.
“Even modest improvements in weight can sometimes make a meaningful difference in fertility outcomes,” she highlighted.
2. Eating a balanced diet
A balanced eating pattern rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats provides the nutrients needed to support reproductive health, shared Dr Dinde.
“Folate, iron, calcium, and vitamin D are particularly important when planning a pregnancy. Rather than following restrictive diets or social media trends, women should focus on better eating habits,” she advised.
3. Moving regularly
An active lifestyle is always a healthy lifestyle. Activities such as brisk walking, swimming, yoga, or cycling help improve overall fitness, support hormonal health, and manage weight, noted the physician.
“The goal is consistency rather than intensity,” she pointed out. “Staying active can also contribute to better mood and energy levels during the conception journey.”
4. Lowering stress and getting quality sleep
“Stress and sleep often receive less attention than they deserve,” stated Dr Dinde. “While stress alone does not cause infertility, chronic stress can affect overall well-being and make an already emotional process feel more challenging.”
She pointed out that good sleep habits, relaxation techniques, and making time for activities that bring joy can help support both physical and mental health.
5. Avoiding alcohol and smoking
While trying to conceive, it is best to avoid smoking, limit alcohol consumption, and stay away from other harmful substances.
“Smoking, in particular, has been linked to reduced fertility and can affect egg quality. Making these changes before pregnancy can have lasting benefits for both mother and baby,” noted Dr Dinde.
6. Getting regular health check-ups
“Regular health check-ups and timely fertility consultations can help identify concerns early and provide personalised guidance. While the internet offers plenty of information, every individual’s situation is different,” shared the physician.
The journey to parenthood in the late 30s may come with unique considerations, but it is far from uncommon. As per Dr Dinde, with healthy lifestyle choices and the right medical support, women can approach this phase of life feeling informed, prepared, and confident about the journey ahead.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.