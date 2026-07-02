Gynaecologist shares 10 facts about fertility for women in their 30s: ‘Fertility doesn't crash at 35…’

Dr Maree Lee, an obstetrician and gynaecologist specialising in fertility treatment and conception, has shared key fertility insights that every woman should know. In an Instagram post shared on May 14, she outlines important facts about reproductive health that women in their 30s should be aware of.

Turning 30 often comes with growing questions about fertility , fuelled by the long-standing belief that the biological clock is rapidly ticking. While fertility does change with age, it is far from a cliff edge, and more women than ever are conceiving successfully in their 30s and even beyond 35. Understanding how fertility actually works, what influences it and when to take action can help you make informed decisions without unnecessary panic.

1. Track ovulation According to Dr Lee, most women do not ovulate on day 14 of their menstrual cycle. Ovulation varies from person to person, and tracking when you ovulate can be one of the most valuable things you can do to better understand and support your fertility. She explains, “Most women don't ovulate on day 14. Yours probably doesn't. Figuring out your actual ovulation day is one of the most useful things you can do for your own body. Your clinic can track this properly.”

2. Manage stress Dr Lee points out that while stress does not directly cause infertility, prolonged or chronic stress can disrupt the menstrual cycle. She says this is a signal from your body that stress needs to be managed more effectively. She highlights, “Stress doesn't cause infertility, but prolonged stress will often disrupt your cycle. That's your body sending a signal.”

3. Folic acid in pregnancy The gynaecologist recommends starting folic acid supplements at least one month before trying to conceive. She explains that the baby's neural tube closes within the first four weeks of pregnancy, often before you even realise you're pregnant. She advises, “Start folic acid at least a month before you try to get pregnant. Your baby's neural tube closes in the first four weeks, usually before you know you're pregnant.”

4. Menopause timing When it comes to menopause, family history can offer valuable clues. According to Dr Lee, knowing when your mother reached menopause may help predict your own ovarian reserve and reproductive timeline. She notes, “When your mum hit menopause matters. Menopause timing runs in families, and it tells you something about your own ovarian reserve.”

5. Regular cycle doesn’t ensure ovulation According to the fertility expert, having a regular menstrual cycle does not necessarily mean you are ovulating normally. She recommends actively tracking ovulation rather than relying on cycle regularity alone. Dr Lee highlights, “A regular cycle doesn't mean you're ovulating normally. You have to actually track it to know.”

6. Sperm quality matters Dr Lee points out that sperm takes around three months to develop, meaning your partner's lifestyle during that period can significantly influence sperm quality. Habits such as a poor diet, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can impair sperm health and may contribute to pregnancy complications more than many people realise. She stresses, “Sperm takes three months to develop. So your partner's lifestyle right now will show up in his sperm quality in three months.”

7. Egg quality and lifestyle The gynaecologist also points out that, like sperm, eggs take around three months to mature. Your lifestyle during this period can play an important role in determining egg quality. She notes, “Eggs also take three months to fully mature which also means your lifestyle matters just as much as your partner’s.”

8. Fertility decline accelerates at 35 Dr Lee highlights that fertility does not suddenly decline at the age of 35. However, she notes that the rate of decline begins to accelerate from that point onwards. She explains, “Fertility doesn't crash at 35. But the rate of decline does accelerate. The difference between 33 and 37 is steeper than most women expect.”

9. Supplements for conception According to the fertility specialist, any supplements intended to support conception should ideally be started at least three months before trying to conceive. She explains that they are far less effective if you only begin taking them after a positive pregnancy test. She states, “Any supplement worth taking for conception needs three months. It won't do the same thing if you start after the positive test.”

10. Know your fertility baseline Dr Lee recommends assessing your fertility baseline by the age of 30, as your reproductive options gradually become more limited with age. She highlights, “Get your fertility baseline at 30. You'll have more options then than you will at 36.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.