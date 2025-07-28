Gynaecologist shares 5 fertility tips doing more harm than good: 'Cook with coconut oil, have sex only during ovulation'

Dr Santoshi Nandigam, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, took to Instagram on July 16 to ask her follower to be cautious of unproven or unrealistic fertility tips. She highlighted that while timing intercourse with ovulation can increase chances of conception, it's not a guarantee, and having sex only during ovulation might reduce the chances of getting pregnant. Also read | Gynaecologist shares 5 best sources of vegetarian protein for fertility boost Relying solely on coconut oil for fertility benefits might lead to an imbalanced diet or neglect of other essential nutrients. (Freepik)

Dr Nandigam also touched upon the myth that cooking with coconut oil was a must if you are trying to conceive. While coconut oil has potential health benefits, there's limited scientific evidence to support its direct impact on fertility.

Busting a few more myths, the doctor in her post titled '5 fertility myths that need to die — now!', said, “Stop listening to Google aunties and unsolicited advice from the internet. These 5 outdated beliefs are doing more harm than good for women trying to conceive.”

Here are five potential misguided fertility tips that Dr Nandigam wants you to know:

1. “Age doesn’t matter if you freeze your eggs!”

“Egg freezing is not a fertility insurance. The sooner, the better — fertility does decline with age. Don’t bank on a freezer, bank on facts,” Dr Nandigam said.

2. “Lose weight and you’ll get pregnant.”

She added, “Weight is one factor, not the factor. Fertility is hormonal, metabolic, emotional, and more. Fat-shaming is not medicine.”

3. “Have sex only during ovulation.”

Dr Nandigam said, “Timing matters, yes. But sperm health, egg quality, stress, and connection matter more. Your body is not a robotic calendar.”

4. “Cook with coconut oil for better fertility.”

Dr Nandigam added, “There is no one magical oil. Fertility is not about oil replacement — it’s about overall hormonal balance and anti-inflammatory nutrition.”

5. “Strict fertility diets are the key.”

“Rigid diets often create more stress. Balance > obsession. What your body needs is nourishment, not punishment,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.