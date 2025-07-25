World IVF Day: Experts share how sperm freezing is giving men more control over fertility and fatherhood

When famous cyclist Lance Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer at just 25, his doctors advised him to freeze his sperm before surgery and chemotherapy. After surviving cancer and when he wanted to start a family, the seven-time Tour de France winner became the father of three children through IVF thanks to the sperm he froze before treatment. Also read | Stress to sperm count: Doctor shares everyday habits hurting your fertility, lifestyle changes that can help Sperm freezing may be used by men with medical conditions or even those who want to delay fatherhood.(Freepik)

In recent times, more men are opting for sperm freezing or semen freezing early to preserve fertility, while couples are embracing IVF as a planned path to parenthood — free from the stigma it once carried. With changing lifestyles, late marriages, and growing awareness about reproductive health, fertility preservation is becoming a lifestyle decision, say experts on World IVF Day 2025.

For years, the fertility conversation is almost always about women, egg freezing, biological clocks and hormone tests. But the truth is that men aren’t immune to the ticking clock either, and sperm freezing, or cryopreservation, is slowly coming into the spotlight.

What is sperm freezing?

Sperm freezing, also known as sperm cryopreservation, is the process of preserving sperm cells for future use. It is done in single visit, where a man provides a semen sample, which is then processed in a laboratory. A special protective solution is added to prevent damage, and the sperm is stored in liquid nitrogen at -196°C. This keeps the sperm viable for years, allowing it to be used later for fertility treatments like IVF or IUI.

Why is sperm freezing gaining popularity among men today?

Is it mostly fertility concerns, lifestyle choices, or medical reasons? "It is a mix of all three," Dr Jyoti Gupta, Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine at Motherhood Hospital, tells Health Shots.

"While medical reasons such as upcoming cancer treatments or surgeries remain common, persistent low sperm count, lifestyle and fertility planning are becoming significant factors. Men are marrying later, focusing on careers, or facing unpredictable life events. For those in high-risk jobs or undergoing gender reassignment, sperm freezing offers control over future parenthood," adds Dr Gupta.

According to medical experts in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) space, there have even been successful pregnancies with sperm that had been frozen for over 20 years.

"Today’s men are delaying marriage and parenthood, focusing on careers, traveling, or just figuring out life first. Fertility isn’t the first thing on anyone’s mind at 25, but sperm quality does decline with age," explains gynaecologist and IVF expert Dr Vaishali Sharma.

She highlights some of the main reasons men freeze sperm:

• Medical treatments like cancer therapy or testicular surgery.

• Lifestyle — extended work hours, stress, and environmental toxins can harm the sperm health.

• Preplanned backup for IVF cycles or family planning later in life.

• “Why not?” mindset. Some men just like having the reassurance that they’ve preserved their fertility and hence, possibility of father while they’re young.

"People are realizing that you don’t have to wait for a crisis or a diagnosis. The best time is when you’re healthy and in your prime.

If you’re between 20 and 35, your sperm is likely at its peak quality — with better motility and fewer DNA defects. After 40, sperm DNA fragmentation increases, and conception might take longer," adds Dr Sharma.

How sperm quality changes with age

Even though men are technically capable of fathering children even in their 50s or even 60s, the uncertainties and risks may tend to increase. "Older sperm is more prone to DNA damage, which can therefore, impact embryo quality, increase miscarriage risk, and in some studies, even link to certain childhood disorders," says Dr Sharma.

What is the best time for sperm freezing?

Ideally, men should consider sperm freezing in their late 20s to early 30s, when sperm quality is typically optimal. However, it can be done at any age, especially when there's a medical reason or if there’s a delay in family planning, adds Dr Gupta.

How does sperm freezing work?

Here's a step-by-step procedure for sperm freezing that is typically used:

1. Collection of sample: This refers to the process where you’ll be providing a semen sample, usually at a clinic.

2. Sperm health testing: This includes the process where the lab checks your sperm for various health parameters like its count, movement (motility), and shape. They want to freeze only the healthiest ones because obviously, they are the most viable, hence this is a crucial step in the process, explains Dr Sharma.

3. Sperm freezing: The tested healthy and viable sperm is then mixed with a protective solution and cooled to a temperature of -196°C using liquid nitrogen.

4. Storage of sperm: It is then stored in a cryogenic tank for as long as you want — 5, 10, even 20 years. This is known as sperm banking.

5. Future use: When you think you’re ready, the sperm is thawed, tested again, and used for treatments like IVF.

Common myths around sperm freezing

Taking the IVF route to parenthood can come with a mix of many myths and misconceptions. When it comes to sperm freezing or semen freezing, here are some common myths and facts, explained by Dr Priti Arora Dhamija, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research.

Myth: Freezing of sperms deteriorates over time

Fact: Frozen sperms remains viable for years, without significant loss of their quality. In fact, frozen sperms can be just as effective like fresh samples for IVF procedures.

Myth: Semen freezing is only for people with medical conditions

Fact: Semen freezing can also be done for various reasons, including delayed parenthood, high risk occupations such as military or works which involve chemical and radiation exposure, and out of personal choice. Healthy men are now freezing sperm as part of long-term family planning — just like women freeze eggs.

Myth: Semen freezing can only be done at younger age

Fact: Quality of sperms decline with age but it typically happens after 45-50 years. Semen freezing is beneficial at a younger age, but not necessarily.

What is the cost of sperm freezing in India?

The cost of sperm freezing can vary depending on the number of years the sample is being frozen for, and the number of vials.

The experts say India has made sperm freezing widely accessible, especially in urban centers. "The process is far more affordable here than in many Western countries. Freezing costs range from ₹8,000 to ₹15,000," says Dr Gupta.

As per Dr Sharma, initial testing may cost ₹5,000, initial freezing is around ₹15,000, annual storage fees may cost ₹10,000, and thawing for IVF later may cost ₹5,000.

A word of caution

It is important to note that IVF and sperm freezing outcomes vary for each individual. Success rates depend on factors such as age, overall health, and fertility conditions. Please consult your fertility specialist to understand the best options for your specific situation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.