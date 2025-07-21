Stress to sperm count: Doctor shares everyday habits hurting your fertility, lifestyle changes that can help

Infertility is becoming increasingly common among couples due to various lifestyles and other problems with ovulation and low sperm count. IVF offers a ray of hope for those struggling to conceive so, read on as we help you understand the causes behind infertility, IVF treatment and tips on how couples can prepare for the process. Doctor reveals these might be signs of infertility you shouldn’t ignore and tips to achieve your parenthood dreams.(Image by Unsplash)

Infertility impacts both men and women, and the cases are still rising at a rapid rate. It is becoming a growing concern among couples trying to start a family.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Varsha Agarwal, consultant, fertility and IVF specialist at Motherhood Fertility and IVF in Noida, shared, “Some common factors include stress, delayed parenthood, unhealthy lifestyle habits, hormonal imbalances, obesity and medical conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis. For men, low sperm count, poor sperm quality, and lifestyle factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption contribute to fertility issues. Environmental toxins and long working hours with little physical activity also hurt one’s fertility.”

Causes of unexplained infertility that you should be aware of, solutions for men and women (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

Dr Agarwal revealed, “Symptoms of infertility are irregular menstrual cycles, painful periods, changes in libido, or no menstruation at all in women. In men, signs such as changes in sexual function, pain or swelling in the testicle area and noticeable changes in sperm quality can indicate infertility. This has led to a surge in the number of people seeking fertility treatments, especially in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF has become a trusted option for those facing reproductive challenges.”

What no one tells you about IVF

Vitro fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure wherein an egg is fertilized by sperm outside the body in a laboratory. The fertilized egg (embryo) is then implanted in the woman’s uterus. Dr Agarwal said, “IVF can be a good option for women with blocked fallopian tubes, ovulation disorders, and even for male infertility. It involves steps such as ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, fertilization, embryo transfer and a waiting period to confirm pregnancy.”

She added, “The expert will examine the couple and determine if they are suitable for an IVF treatment. The couples will have to follow the guidelines given by the expert only. Couples shouldn’t worry as many are opting for IVF and have been able to fulfill their dream of parenthood.”

Expectations and preparations for the procedure

Dr Agarwal said, “The IVF journey can be emotionally and physically demanding for the couple. Couples need to be well-informed and emotionally prepared. Expect multiple clinic visits, hormonal injections, and tests from time to time. To stay calm and manage stress and anxiety during the procedure, the couple can seek counseling or try relaxation techniques like yoga and meditation.”

Want to boost IVF success After 35? Doctor recommends these simple changes.(Image by Pixabay)

She suggested, “Preparation should begin with maintaining a healthy diet, avoiding processed food, exercising regularly, and quitting smoking or alcohol. Remember not to go overboard while exercising. Moreover, undertake any fitness routine only after consulting the doctor. Managing stress and joining support groups can also be helpful for couples. To make the IVF journey smoother, it's essential to have open communication between partners and the doctor. With the right support and knowledge, IVF leads to successful pregnancy outcomes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.