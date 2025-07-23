More millennials are freezing sperm, eggs but relying on IVF may be risky: Here's what your doctor wants you to know

In today’s fast-paced, achievement-oriented world, many young adults are choosing to delay parenthood. Whether due to career aspirations, financial planning or a desire for personal growth, millennials and Gen Z are prioritising life goals over early family-building. While this shift is understandable and often empowering, it comes with biological consequences that are not widely discussed or understood. New data shows fertility drops sharply after 35, which is not just a women's issue as it affects male fertility too yet most people don’t know. Here's why IVF can't wait until you are ready.(Image by Marylou Sakosky)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director, Founder and IVF Expert at Mumma’s Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan and Mother’s Lap IVF Centre in New Delhi , shared, “I see an increasing number of women and couples in their mid-30s and 40s who are struggling with conception. Often, they are shocked to learn that fertility declines with age — a reality that is seldom taught or emphasized early enough in life. We teach our young people about how to prevent pregnancy but not enough about how age impacts fertility. By the time many women are ready to conceive, they face challenges they never anticipated.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas froze her eggs in her early 30s and had her daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

The biological clock: What you need to know

Fertility in women begins to decline gradually after the age of 30, with a more significant drop after 35. Dr Shobha Gupta informed, “By 40, the chances of natural conception are substantially lower, and the risk of miscarriage and chromosomal abnormalities rises. While assisted reproductive technologies like IVF offer hope, they are not a guaranteed solution, especially with older eggs. For men, although fertility declines more slowly, age can still affect sperm quality, DNA integrity, and overall reproductive potential. Many believe IVF is a safety net they can rely on at any age but IVF success also depends heavily on the age and quality of the eggs or sperm being used.”

Ageing and infertility in men: Effects of age on male fertility, strategies for maintaining reproductive health (Image by Freepik)

The misinformation gap

Social media, celebrity pregnancies in their 40s and pop culture often paint an unrealistic picture of fertility. People assume that since others are having children later in life, they will be able to do the same — without understanding the medical support often involved.

In April this year, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy.

Dr Shobha Gupta asserted, “We need to shift the narrative from reactive to proactive, Young people should be aware of how fertility works, what impacts it and what options they have — such as egg freezing or early fertility assessment.”

Fertility education: A necessity, not a luxury

Introducing fertility education in schools, colleges and workplace wellness programs can equip individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Fertility is not just a women’s issue — it should be a part of inclusive health education for all genders.

Dr Gupta advocated for fertility literacy to be integrated into mainstream reproductive health education. “It’s about giving people the tools to take control of their future,” she said. “Whether they choose to have children or not, they deserve to know the facts.”

Preserving fertility: What can be done

For those who wish to delay parenthood, fertility preservation options like egg, sperm, or embryo freezing can be considered. However, these options are most effective when done at a younger age, preferably before 35.

In the study of 1285 men, obesity was associated with lower volume of semen, sperm count, concentration, and motility, as well as greater sperm defects.(Shutterstock)

Routine fertility check-ups — such as Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) testing in women or semen analysis in men — can offer valuable insights into one's reproductive health.

“Think of it like a fertility report card,” Dr Shobha Gupta explained. “A simple test can give you a sense of where you stand and help you plan ahead, instead of facing the pressure later.”

The idea of delayed parenthood is here to stay and that’s not necessarily a bad thing but it must be accompanied by awareness, education, and realistic expectations. “Empowering millennials and Gen Z with knowledge about their fertility is an investment in their future well-being, emotional health, and reproductive choices. You can’t make an informed decision about your future if you don’t have the right information, It’s time to bring fertility into the mainstream conversation — not just in clinics, but in classrooms, offices and everyday life” concluded Dr Shobha Gupta.