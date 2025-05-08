Your ultimate egg freezing guide: How often do you need injections to most surprising expenses, doctors answer 10 FAQs

How does egg freezing work? What is the goal of egg freezing? What is the first step? How can you prepare for egg freezing? How often do you need injections before freezing eggs? What happens after a successful egg retrieval? We can go on and on with egg-freezing FAQs. Also read | Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta gets her eggs frozen at 32 It’s important to acknowledge that egg freezing, while empowering, can also feel overwhelming. (Freepik)

While it's an empowering process for many, egg freezing can be daunting and time-consuming — so it’s important to approach it with the right information and expectations as no procedure guarantees a baby in the future, but it gives you options.

If you are someone who has started your research on Google or looked for 'egg freezing tips' on Reddit, we are here to help. We tapped doctors to learn everything about egg freezing, from start to finish.

Though many would assume egg freezing is done only by women who want to delay childbearing, doctors say there are many other indications for the same. (Freepik)

1. Who can opt for egg freeing?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sahana K P, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram Bangalore said, “Egg freezing or oocyte cryopreservation is a commonly done procedure in IVF centres today. With increasing awareness about the procedure, more and more women opt for it for various indications.”

Though many would assume egg freezing is done only by women who want to delay childbearing, there are many other indications for the same. Dr Sahana said, “Some of it includes women undergoing ovarian surgery (fertility-sparing), women suffering from cancers who need pelvic surgery or exposure to chemotherapy and radiotherapy after cancer surgery that could be toxic to ovaries, women suffering from genetic diseases, or women with a high risk of premature ovarian failure.”

Therefore, not all egg freezing is elective, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynecology, robotic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals told HT Lifestyle. There are medical reasons to consider it early, she said, such as:

⦿ Cancer treatment (chemotherapy or radiation)

⦿ Endometriosis

⦿ Family history of early menopause

⦿ Genetic conditions that may impair fertility over time

“In such cases, egg freezing becomes a medical necessity, and financial support options (grants, insurance, etc.) may be available,” she said.

Dr Neelam said that egg freezing involves retrieving mature eggs from your ovaries and freezing them for future use. (Freepik)

2. How does egg freezing work?

If you decide to go for egg freezing, your gynaecologist will initially assess you through a detailed history, clinical assessment, and examination, Dr Sahana shared. “The ovarian health is assessed by transvaginal ultrasound, egg count is assessed with antral follicle count, and serum AMH levels are assessed. Basic hormonal and blood parameters are also assessed. This will also help to assess the dose of medications that would be required The procedure is carried out at a certified fertility centre in a manner similar to stimulation in an IVF cycle,” she said.

Dr Neelam said that egg freezing involves retrieving mature eggs from your ovaries and freezing them for future use. She shared how the process typically unfolds:

⦿ Ovarian stimulation: You take hormone injections daily for 10–14 days to encourage your ovaries to produce multiple eggs (instead of the one that typically develops each month).

⦿ Monitoring: Throughout this time, we monitor your hormone levels and the growth of follicles (which contain the eggs) using blood tests and ultrasounds every 2–3 days.

⦿ Egg retrieval: Once the eggs are ready, a short outpatient procedure under sedation is done to retrieve them using a thin needle guided by ultrasound.

⦿ Freezing: Mature eggs are quickly frozen through vitrification and stored in a secure facility.

You’ll need to take hormone injections daily for 8 to 14 days, depending on how your body responds, doctors say. (Freepik)

3. How should you prepare for egg freezing?

From a medical standpoint, Dr Neelam advises women to take the following steps:

⦿ Initial fertility assessment: This includes an AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) blood test and an ultrasound to evaluate your egg reserve.

⦿ Discuss health conditions: Tell your doctor about any hormonal imbalances, PCOS, thyroid issues, or family history of early menopause.

⦿ Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Eat well, exercise, avoid smoking and alcohol, and try to get 7–8 hours of sleep. These factors can impact egg quality.

⦿ Start early if possible: The best outcomes are generally seen in women who freeze their eggs before the age of 35.

4. How often do you need injections?

Dr Neelam said, “You’ll need to take hormone injections daily for 8 to 14 days, depending on how your body responds. These injections are self-administered at home, typically in the abdomen. Most women tolerate them well, though bloating, mood changes, or mild discomfort can occur.”

Monitoring visits are scheduled every few days so we can fine-tune your medications if needed and ensure your follicles are developing properly, she added.

5. What happens after egg retrieval?

Dr Neelam shared that once the eggs are retrieved:

⦿ We assess their maturity. Only mature eggs are frozen.

⦿ The vitrification process rapidly freezes the eggs to avoid ice crystal formation, which could damage the cell.

⦿ You may experience mild cramping or spotting post-procedure, but most women resume normal activities within 24–48 hours.

⦿ Your fertility team will inform you how many eggs were retrieved and successfully frozen.

She added, “These eggs can be stored safely for up to 10 years or more, depending on local regulations.”

Cost of the procedure will vary depending on the age of the patient and her egg reserve, doctors say. (Freepik)

6. What are the most surprising expenses?

Dr Neelam said, “From what I’ve seen, patients are often surprised by the cost of fertility medications, which are essential and not always included in the quoted package. As well as annual storage fees, which can add up if you plan to store your eggs long-term. Also, the possibility of needing more than one cycle to collect enough eggs for a good future pregnancy chance — especially for women in their late 30s or with a low ovarian reserve.”

Dr Sahana added, “Cost of the procedure will vary depending on the age of the patient and her egg reserve. It may cost anywhere between ₹1.5 to 2.5 lakh for the procedure depending on the centre, their protocols, medications and cryopreservation costs for one cycle.”

7. How many eggs should be frozen for a good chance of future pregnancy?

Dr Neelam shared that 'this is one of the most crucial but often unasked questions'. She added that fertility specialists typically aim to freeze:

⦿ 15–20 mature eggs for women under 35

⦿ 25 or more eggs for women over 35

Why? “Because not every egg will survive thawing, fertilise successfully, or develop into a healthy embryo. The higher your egg count, the better your chances of having a baby later,” Dr Neelam explained.

8. Is egg freezing safe? Are there any side effects?

Egg freezing is ‘generally safe’, but like any medical procedure, it 'carries some risks', Dr Neelam said. She listed them:

⦿ Short-term risks include bloating, mood swings, or discomfort due to hormone stimulation.

⦿ Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) is rare but can cause swollen, painful ovaries. This is carefully monitored and managed.

⦿ Emotional impact: The process can be physically and emotionally intense, especially if expectations are not clearly set.

Once the woman is ready to use the frozen eggs to achieve pregnancy, 'these cryopreserved eggs are placed in warming solution and examined under a microscope', doctors say. (Freepik)

9. Will egg freezing affect future fertility or periods?

Dr Neelam said, “No, egg freezing does not reduce your future fertility. The eggs retrieved are the ones that would have been lost in your natural cycle. It also does not stop or delay menopause — it only preserves your current fertility potential.”

10. What happens when you are ready to use your eggs?

According to Dr Sahana, once the woman is ready to use the frozen eggs to achieve pregnancy, 'these cryopreserved eggs are placed in warming solution and examined under a microscope'. She said: “Those eggs that survived the freezing process are fertilized with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected directly into the egg, and the fertilized eggs to allow them to grow in culture until the embryo(s) are ready to be transferred into the uterus to achieve pregnancy, usually 3-5 days after fertilization.”

Dr Neelam shared that when you're ready:

⦿ The eggs are thawed and fertilized with sperm (from a partner or donor) via IVF.

⦿ The resulting embryos are monitored and one or more can be transferred to your uterus.

⦿ The rest can be refrozen or discarded, depending on your plan.

⦿ Success depends on your age at the time of freezing, not when you use the eggs.

It’s important to acknowledge that egg freezing, while empowering, can also feel overwhelming. “Some women feel pressured by time or fear of regret. Speaking with a fertility counsellor or psychologist during the process is highly recommended. It can help you navigate the experience and make decisions with clarity,” Dr Neelam said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.