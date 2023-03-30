How to freeze eggs like Priyanka Chopra; expert explains procedure, offers tips

Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed she froze her eggs at the age of 30 on her mother Madhu Chopra's advice who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. The actor in Dax Shephard's podcast Armchair Expert shared that doing so in her early 30s made her feel freedom as she wanted to get to a certain place in her career and was yet to meet the person who she wanted to have children with. Priyanka and her husband welcomed their baby girl Marie Maltie last year via surrogacy; they tied the knot in 2018. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs at the age of 30 as she wanted to 'get to a certain place' in her career) What is egg freezing: Also known as oocyte cryopreservation, it is a procedure that helps preserve a woman's eggs (oocytes)

Like Priyanka, many women are opting to freeze their eggs in their young age due to several reasons from medical to person. As one ages, the quality of their eggs may deteriorate and the process of ovulation stops after menopause. Freezing can enable women to embrace motherhood even after 40. "I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist going, ‘36…just do it'" she said.

What is egg freezing

Also known as oocyte cryopreservation, it is a procedure that helps preserve a woman's eggs (oocytes) to enable them to become mothers at a later date when they are ready to have a child. Experts, however, caution that pregnancy with fresh eggs is more likely as compared to frozen eggs.

Reasons of egg freezing

"The decision of pregnancy requires a sense of maturity and responsibility, it’s surely wise to delay the decision to have a baby until one is mentally, physically and of course financially prepared. First of all, we all must consider that every individual’s journey is different with regards to career goals, hence one may postpone this decision and wait for the 'right time'. Many career-oriented women and some due to health reasons are deciding to freeze their eggs as biological clock is continuously ticking," says Dr Manju Dagar, Consultant, Gynaecology, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram.

""Earlier egg freezing was a technique that was widely done for women battling cancer. Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy damages the eggs hence impacting fertility. Nowadays social egg freezing is on the rise where women freeze their eggs, as they are not ready for pregnancy yet. It could be due to various reasons such as pursuing education, busy with career, or they haven’t found the right partner yet," says Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

Benefits of egg freezing, right time to freeze eggs

""Egg freezing allows women to become genetic parents and does not bring in the added stress of becoming a mother when they are not ready for it. Ideally one must freeze their eggs in late 20s or early 30s when the egg quality is better. As women age, especially post 35, the quality of the eggs decreases, and it may bring in complication like chromosomal abnormalities in the embryo," says Dr Pansare.

“In women with PCOS, Endometriosis, the quality and quantity of eggs may reduce later. Then can always freeze their eggs if they are planning for a late conception,” she further adds.

Precautions to take during egg freezing

""Eggs are retrieved from the ovaries and further to this they are frozen and stored. When the woman is ready to have a baby, they can use their frozen eggs and further opt for a procedure like IVF and get their embryo transferred," says Dr Pansare.

Dr Dagar suggested some precautionary measures one should know before taking this decision:

• The chances of getting good quality eggs between 20 to 30 years of age is higher than after 35 years. As the quality and number of eggs are affected by growing age and other multiple factors, but even if you get to know about it after 35, you can consider egg freezing after consulting the fertility specialist without any hesitation.

• The stimulation (egg formation process) may get affected among women who are on regular contraceptive pills. Hence discontinue consumptions after consultation before you plan to go through the process.

• Ultimately there might a slight risk of overstimulation, apart from that you may experience little cramping, bloating, spotting mood swing and a little transient weight gain. No other risk is involved if the procedure is done under expert medical supervision following required protocols by concerned doctors.

How eggs are frozen

Dr Dagar says the process of egg freezing may take up to 10 to 14 days and one needs to get some tests done to assess the condition and health of the eggs.

• Once you are prepared, seek medical advice from your gynaecologist as she may suggest you some tests and investigations to know the current condition of your eggs, your health and allow you to do the same. The doctor may also go through your medical history with regard to fertility.

• The woman undergoes hormone injections or fertility medications in order to make more eggs.

• The process starts from second day of your menstruation. The treatment normally includes hormones injections which encourage the ovaries to produce more eggs and injection to prevent ovulation followed by final injection to trigger ovulation. A doctor will monitor the whole process with ultrasound and few blood tests. Finally, egg is retrieved from ovaries of a woman under general or local anaesthesia through a needle.

• After taking out the required eggs, they are frozen and kept under -196 degree celsius of temperature.

• Once the entire procedure is done the woman can continue with her daily life.

• After some time, once the woman is ready to get pregnant the same eggs are injected with sperm to make embryos in laboratory and then are transferred inside the uterus for conception.

