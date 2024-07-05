Oocyte Cryopreservation: How it can help women conceive

With IVF and egg-freezing techniques, women no longer need to plan their family based on their biological clock. Hence, they get to focus on the other aspects of life, and then embrace motherhood when they are truly ready for it. Oocyte Cryopreservation, also known as egg freezing has changed the way women look at conceiving and family planning. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Parul Agrawal, Chief Senior Consultant, IVF And Fertility, Cloudnine Hospital, Noida, said, “Oocyte cryopreservation is a procedure which involves freezing of a woman’s unfertilized eggs or oocytes, which are extracted and stored to preserve its reproductive potential for future use.” Oocyte cryopreservation is a procedure which involves freezing of a woman’s unfertilized eggs or oocytes.(Shutterstock)

How oocyte cryopreservation is benefitting women?

“After its inception, oocyte cryopreservation was used to preserve eggs of women undergoing cancer treatments and thus enabling them to have children post-remission but now its usage has been expanded to offer women an opportunity to extend their fertility window,” Dr Parul Agrawal added.

How is egg freezing helping women conceive?

Ultrasound:

Oocyte cryopreservation usually starts with a transvaginal ultrasound and a series of blood tests to assess ovarian health and function. An ultrasound also helps determine the number of eggs present in the ovary.

Ovary stimulating hormone injections:

ovary stimulating hormone injections are administered for 9-12 days, the exact time frame of which is decided by a physician. Following this the eggs are retrieved from the ovaries in a matter of 30-45 minutes by making a transvaginal insertion, usually under the patient is kept under mild anesthesia.

Storage of eggs:

After successful retrieval, the eggs are rapidly cooled and stored in liquid nitrogen which prevents the formation of ice crystals and ensures the delicate cells of the egg remain undamaged. These frozen eggs can be stored for several years until a woman wishes to use them.

Egg freezing in the early 30s:

It is advised for women to decide on freezing their eggs when they are in their early 30s, or at peak fertility because factors like age have a serious impact on the success rate of oocyte cryopreservation. At younger age, the quality of eggs extracted is much better, and thus chances of the egg surviving and being fertilized later are much higher.

