Why do UTI cases rise during monsoon? Urologist shares causes, symptoms and prevention tips

For a complete picture of the factors that drive UTIs , so you can avoid them and reduce this seasonal health risk, Dr Mangesh Patil, urologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, weighed in with expert insights on why UTIs become more common during the monsoon and how you can prevent them. He answered some common questions about UTIs, concerning risk factors, vulnerable groups and prevention.

The monsoon season can be vexing, as high humidity and damp conditions create the perfect environment for several infections and health concerns. There's a rise in various infections and irritations during this season, with urinary tract infections (UTIs) being one of them. ALSO READ: Do you pee more often as you grow older? Urologist explains if it is normal and when to worry

Besides high humidity, profuse sweating, and wearing wet clothes for long periods, which the urologist believed played a role in bacterial growth, he also insisted that a common monsoon lifestyle habit is responsible for this surge in UTI cases.

“This is largely due to decreased water consumption. In cooler, rainy conditions, people don't feel thirsty as much, and they tend to drink less water. It then leads to highly concentrated urine and infrequent urination, which is conducive to bacteria staying longer in the urinary tract," Dr Patil noted.

Are UTIs more common in women than men? Who all are vulnerable? Yes, Dr Patil confirmed that UTIs are more common in women than in men because their urethra is shorter, allowing bacteria to enter the bladder more easily. But does this mean men are exempt? Not really, he countered, as certain conditions can increase their risks, including diabetes, kidney stones, and an enlarged prostate.

How can you prevent UTIs in the monsoon? Dr Patil recommended the following precautions:

Drink plenty of water to help flush bacteria out of the urinary tract.

Do not hold your urine for extended periods, as this may allow bacteria to build up.

Change out of wet clothes as soon as possible.

Wear clean cotton underwear.

Practice good personal hygiene.

If you have diabetes, maintain blood sugar levels within the normal range, as high blood sugar can make you more susceptible to infections.

Avoid self-medicating with antibiotics. Appropriate antibiotic use is essential to prevent resistance and recurrent infections. What are the warning symptoms?

Seek medical help immediately if you experience:

A burning sensation while urinating

Fever

Blood in the urine

Severe pain Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications.

About the expert Dr Mangesh Patil is a urologist in Mumbai with 26 years of experience. His areas of focus include nephrectomies, cystectomies, robotic prostatectomy, bone and soft tissue, prostate cancer surgery, and cystectomy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.