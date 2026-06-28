How many days of swelling is normal after getting a piercing? Dermatologist clears doubts about bumps, infections

Piercing, a form of body adornment, has predominantly risen as a powerful means of self-expression. The variety of experimentation is also indescribable. Pinterest feeds are abundant with beautiful ear stacks and nose rings, positioning piercings as wearable art. Rooted in trends, such as trend piercing emerging as a chic choice, and in culture, such as Kashmiri Pandit women wearing dejhoor, a traditional conch piercing, you still need proper aftercare. Trending earscapes are all over Pinterest, but you will need to follow precautionary steps during the aftercare in order to prevent infections. (Picture credit: Pinterest) ALSO READ: Using cotton earbuds daily? ENT doctor reveals how it may harm ears: ‘Causes ringing in ear, temporary hearing loss…’ Dr Nishita Ranka, dermatologist and founder of Dr Nishita’s Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, Hyderabad, shared with us the common steps one needs to take after getting a new piercing and addressed some frequently asked doubts. After all, a piercing is a fresh wound, which means it needs proper care. What should you avoid drinking or eating after a piercing?

Avoid alcohol for a few days after getting the piercing. (Pexel)

Answering this, the dermatologist clarified that no food directly infects a piercing. However, certain foods and drinks can worsen inflammation in the first week after getting pierced. She cautioned, “Alcohol thins the blood and prolongs swelling. Spicy food and caffeine increase sweating, and sweat under jewellery breeds bacteria. I also ask patients to skip raw and street-side foods.” Swelling for how many days is normal? After piercing, the site swells a bit, which makes many people anxious. More importantly, it can be difficult to know when the swelling is a normal part of healing and when it crosses into red-flag territory. Clarifying this, the dermatologist shared a checkpoint, “I ask patients to treat day five as the checkpoint. Until then, mild swelling, warmth, and clear or straw coloured fluid are part of healing. If on day five the swelling is worse than day three, or the skin looks angry red rather than pink, that is early infection.” How to differentiate between a piercing bump and a keloid?

Check the difference between bump and keloid. (Picture credit: AI generated)