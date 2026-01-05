Kim Kardashian's daughter, 12, flaunts massive diamond skull necklace; black grills and new piercing

Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter, North West, recently showcased an edgy makeover on social media. Taking to TikTok on Sunday, she posted new videos showing off all-black grills, bridge piercing, and a massive diamond skull necklace. North West showcases edgy makeover(TikTok)

North West shows off edgy makeover, massive diamond necklace

In the videos shared on the Kim and North account, the tween revealed her latest piercing, which goes through the bridge of her nose, along with turquoise hair. North also flaunted a custom necklace decked out in diamonds totalling 106 carats. The glitzy piece was a Christmas gift from her mother. The white chainlink necklace includes spikes and a skull with blue eyes.

North donned an eye-catching outfit, featuring a pleated grey miniskirt, black fur boots, a baggy white t-shirt, and two spiked cuffs. She was joined by a friend, who also sported facial piercings and hot pink hair. The duo danced while lip-syncing to several songs together.

“We da real rockstars,” North captioned one video. This is not the first time the pre-teen has experimented with her appearance. One of her boldest looks includes bleached eyebrows and XXL blue braids for a Skims campaign. Last month, she sparked outrage after sharing photos of her dermal piercing.

At the time, netizens called out the SKIMS founder for letting her daughter get a dangerous finger piercing. According to Healthline, dermal piercings “carry a high risk of complications,” including infection and tissue damage.

“Being famous doesn’t mean breaking norms that edge towards bad parenting is good. ..Not even in high school yet,” a TikTok user wrote. One more added, “You’re 12 and sorry, but your mom should do better by you (I hope you see this, Kimberly).”