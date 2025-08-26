North West gives Kim Kardashian a style showdown in matching black outfit

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, is giving her mother a run for her money as far as fashion is concerned. During a recent night out in Rome, Kim and North sported all-black outfits. With her steampunk boots and electric blue pigtails, North was turning heads as the mother-daughter duo left Rome's Pierluigi Restaurant, as per Teen Vogue. Kim Kardashian and daughter North West in Rome.(X/@metgalacrave)

North and Kim step out in Rome

In a TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West later showed off their matching black outfits to their fans. North West decided to opt for a bold Maximalist look. In addition to having electric blue pigtails, the 12-year-old wore a black corset, a skirt, and steampunk boots. She also wore a black, detached collar around her neck to accomplish a stellar Goth look.

As far as accessories are concerned, she rocked Chrome Hearts’ browline glasses and silver jewelry. North topped her appearance with a Vivienne Westwood bag in her hand, as per Teen Vogue.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian was seen in a black bodycon silk dress. Silver chains dangled around Kim’s neck as she left the Pierluigi Restaurant.

Kim Kardashian praised North’s fashion sense

At the 2025 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian praised North’s fashion sense in an interview.

"Every time I come to the Met, I love bringing my oldest daughter with me, just to see me get ready and all her aunties are in the hotel, and we're all getting ready together, so it's just a fun few days," Kim had said, per People.

On being asked what fashion knowledge she gets from North, Kim called her a “big critiquer”.

“She's ... also, I think, in a really positive place, like vibe, right now, where it's just like, 'Hey, even if that's not my style, I'm not going to critique that because just be you and if you like that then that's what you should be into,'” Kardashian had added.

FAQs

How old is Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West?

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, is 12 years old.

Where did Kim Kardashian and North West recently go?

The mother-daughter duo, Kim Kardashian and North West, recently went on a trip to Rome.

In which movie did North West work?

North West voiced the character of Mini in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023).

Where did Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, dine in Rome?

Kim Kardashian and North West dined at Rome’s Pierluigi Restaurant.

What is the name of the style that North West opted for?

The style that North West opted for is called the Maximalist look.