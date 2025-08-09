Kim Kardashian opens up about how she reduced chronic back pain in new post

Kim Kardashian revealed that she underwent Muse stem cell therapy to tackle chronic back pain. In an Instagram post, the media personality also talked about a significant shoulder injury that she suffered in 2023. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that she recovered from the shoulder injury due to stem cell therapy. She had to travel to Mexico to undergo the treatment since the therapy was not available in the US. Kim Kardashian went to Mexico to undergo the therapy.(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Also read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle dominates Japan box office, overtakes One Piece Film: Red with…

Kim Kardashian opens up about shoulder injury

In an Instagram post, Kim Kardashian informed her 355 million followers that she tore her shoulder in 2023 while lifting weights. She recalled that the accident left her in “debilitating pain”.

Kardashian later learnt about stem cell therapy and visited Dr. Adeel in Mexico for the same. “The results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since," she wrote. However, Kim Kardashian’s body suffered another blow when the 44-year-old started experiencing chronic back pain.

Also read: Will Brandon Blackstock’s death impact The Kelly Clarkson Show season 7? Here’s what we know

Kim Kardashian felt her “body was breaking down”

The SKIMS founder revealed on Instagram that she had been battling with chronic back pain for years now. Kardashian said the pain was so excruciating that the 44-year-old felt her “body was breaking down.” However, she was decided to give another try to stem cell therapy that cured her shoulder injury.

“I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone,” Kim Kardashian wrote while endorsing the therapy. Her post also featured images of the treatment process.

What is Muse stem cell therapy?

As per the National Institutes of Health, Multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (Muse) cells are basically stress-tolerant endogenous pluripotent stem cells. Pluripotent stem cells can produce a variety of cell types in the body. Muse stem cell therapy utilizes these cells. Clinical trials are underway to determine how the therapy can be useful in the field of medicine.

FAQs

What is Kim Kardashian diagnosed with?

Kim Kardashian revealed that she suffered a significant shoulder injury in 2023. While she claimed to have recovered from that, she recently visited a doctor to treat chronic back pain she has been suffering from for years.

How many times has Kim Kardashian been married?

Kim Kardashian has been married three times.

What is Kim Kardashian's real job?

Kim Kardashian is a media personality and a businesswoman. She rose to fame for her appearance in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.