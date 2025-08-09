Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle dominates Japan box office, overtakes One Piece Film: Red with…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is continuing its dream run at the box office in Japan and has earned an estimated ¥19.8 billion (nearly $134.24 million) in the domestic market. The film has now become the ninth highest-grossing film of all time in the country, leaving behind Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle, Twisted Voxel reported. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has earned approximately ¥19.8 billion in Japan.(Crunchyrooll/Instagram)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sets box office on fire

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, the first installment in the trilogy was released in Japan on July 18. The film has set new benchmarks in less than a month since its box office debut and emerged as the country's highest-earning film this year, besides placing itself in the history books.

The film is based on the 'Infinity Castle' arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s 2016-20 manga. Reuniting the demon-slaying trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, the series marks a return to the feature-length format, quite similar to Mugen Train, which came out in 2020 and broke all records despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's taking a look at the 10 highest-earning films in Japan of all time (domestic gross):

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (¥40.43 billion)

Spirited Away (¥31.68 billion)

Titanic (¥27.77 billion)

Frozen (¥25.50 billion)

Your Name (¥25.17 billion)

One Piece Film: Red (¥20.33 billion)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (¥20.30 billion)

Princess Mononoke (¥20.18 billion)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (¥19.80 billion)

Howl’s Moving Castle (¥19.60 billion)

Going by the current trends, industry experts suggest that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is all set to march past the ¥20 billion mark soon and is capable enough to generate anywhere around $200 million from the domestic market itself. The worldwide earnings of the film could easily surpass the $300 million mark once it starts releasing in other major markets.

The film was released in Taiwan on August 8, while it is slated to come out in other Asian markets in the following week. In South Korea, it will be released on August 22.

If all goes well, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle appears set to end its lifetime run among the top five films in the domestic market.

FAQs

Will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc release in the US?

Yes, it is slated for release on September 12, as per IMDb.

Is The Infinity Castle the final arc of Demon Slayer?

Yes, it is the final arc in the series.

Can I watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arc on Netflix?

As of now, it is not available on Netflix.