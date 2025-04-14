After Studio Ghibli trend, Barbie Box goes viral: Turn your pics into AI style Barbie

After Studio Ghibli went viral, another trend is on the rise. It is called the ‘Barbie Box’, which is converting yourself into a packaged Barbie doll along with other side accessories, your name and a subtext (if you wish to add). The Barbie box trend

By using tools like ChatGPT and AI-powered image generators, users are creating cartoon-like versions of themselves encased in digital toy packaging, reminiscent of classic action figures.

This trend builds on the lasting appeal of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic, with a new twist that leans into the nostalgia of 1990s and 2000s toy commercials. Several brands have jumped on this trend to promote their products, including Bollywood celebs.

Multiple influencers have also converted themselves into a packaged Barbie doll with their name, favourite accessories and a subtext along with it. The #barbiebox has nearly 40k posts under it and is continuing to skyrocket.

Now, if you wish to do it yourself, here are the steps to turn your photo into this viral trend.

In an AI chatbox, upload 4-5 photos of yourself, both selfies and full-body, then use a prompt like this:

“Create a photorealistic action figure of the person in the photo. The figure should be full-body and placed inside a clear plastic box with a colourful cardboard background, just like real collectible toys. Make the packaging look as realistic as possible— shiny plastic, a top hook for hanging, and a toy-store-style design. Place accessories next to the figure that reflect its style and image: [list accessories]

On the box:

At the top, write in large letters: [your name]

Below that - description: [your text]

Make the image as realistic as possible — as if it’s a real toy you’d find in a store.”