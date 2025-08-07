Instagram reposting feature released: What is it and how does it work

Instagram has officially rolled out a reposting feature that lets users share public Reels and feed posts directly to their own followers, with credit given to the original creators. The long-awaited update aims to simplify how users engage with and reshare content within the platform. Instagram has introduced the reposting and map features(Meta)

What is Instagram's new reposting feature?

Until now, Instagram users could only share other users’ posts via Stories or direct messages. This new reposting option changes that. Now, users can reshare any public Reel or feed post to their followers’ main feed, making it visible just like their own content. These reposts are labelled accordingly and give full credit to the original poster.

Mobile finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut later this year

Every reposted item also appears in a dedicated “Reposts” tab on your profile, making it easier to track and revisit shared content. The tab functions similarly to how saved posts or tagged photos are displayed.

How does it work?

To repost a Reel or post:

1. Tap the repost icon (two arrows forming a square) under the content.

2. You’ll be prompted to add an optional note, a short comment or context for your repost.

3. Once confirmed, the content appears in your followers’ feed and your profile’s reposts tab.

This new feature gives users an easier way to curate and share content that resonates with them, whether it’s entertaining, informative, or creatively inspiring.

What it means for creators

Creators stand to benefit the most. When someone reposts their content:

-Their username remains visible

-The content links back to the original post

-Their work gains organic exposure to audiences beyond their own followers

In effect, reposts function as recommendations, allowing content to reach wider circles without needing paid promotion.

Privacy and Limitations

Only public accounts are eligible for reposting. If your content is shared from a private account, the repost option won’t be available. Also, while anyone can repost, users retain the right to remove their content from being reposted through privacy settings.

The repost feature brings Instagram closer to platforms like X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok, where sharing others’ content is a core part of the experience. It encourages more interaction, improves discoverability, and makes it easier for users to engage with the content they love, directly within the feed.