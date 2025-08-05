Kim Kardashian may have made face wraps viral but they're NOT for everyone — What experts are saying

$48 dollars — or a price tag just under INR 5k, seems like a pretty good deal, a steal even, if what is being promised is a new face, wrapped in some globally-renowned luxury packaging. Best case scenario, you wake up to a razor-sharp jawline and a 'naturally' lifted reflection; worst case scenario, at least the double chin is begone. Kim Kardashian has seemingly solved a real concern women the world over truly believe exists — but what are the real-time ramifications of it?(Photos: Instagram/skims, kimkardashian)

The 81% Polyamide - 19% Elastane wonder bra for your face, SKIMS' seamless sculpt face wrap, boasts of a support level tagged 'strong' for 'targeted compression for shaping & sculpting', the velcro closure at the top of the head and nape of the neck with openings for the ears and hair making up it's straightforward mechanism, as mentioned on the official website. It further hard sells the product as a "must-have face wrap boast(ing) our signature sculpting fabric and features collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support", making it perfect for "easy, everyday wear".

If you find yourself gasping at how going to bed with a compression wrap choking your face is being packaged and sold as self-care, just know that this posh product, available in colours clay and cocoa, is already sold out.

Not to comment on whether it's 'right' or 'wrong' to indulge in this ‘beauty routine’, but if you're on the waitlist for the seamless sculpt face wrap (or any other alternative mimicking it's likeness), there's a fine print to analyse.

Firstly, do face wraps work at all?

Well the answer's yes...and no. Dr. Mandeep Singh, HOD of Plastic Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery at Paras Health, Gurugram, explains, "Chinstraps or facial compression wraps can create a temporary lifted or contoured look by reducing puffiness and compressing soft tissues around the jawline and cheeks. When used consistently, they may help the face appear slimmer, especially right after use". That being said, it's in no way a permanent fix to face fat. Dr. Singh clarifies, "They don’t break down fat, build muscle, or tighten skin long-term. Think of them like face shapewear, helpful for a quick fix or pre-event glow, but not a replacement for professional treatments".

Self-care checklist

Like with everything else, gradually introducing face wraps to your night routine is a much better approach than stifling your face for the entire night, 7 days a week. "Stick to using it for 15 to 30 minutes per session, ideally 3 to 4 times a week as daily use isn’t necessary and may even cause stress to your skin. Always clean the wrap after each use to avoid bacteria buildup. Apply it over freshly cleansed and moisturized skin or a hydrating serum for better slip and comfort", shares Dr. Singh. And the most important bit? "Keep expectations realistic, it’s a beauty enhancer, not a medical solution or permanent fix", he adds.

As a matter of fact, if you're an absolute beginner in the endless sea of face firming options, Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, Senior Dermatologist and Consultant at Max Hospital, Saket, asserts, "Regular usage will definitely tone the skin, lymphatic drainage will be supported, it's a great thing. But there are better exercises. You can actually do facial yoga, unless you have a health issue. If you haven't yet aged in the jowls, then yes you can wear a chinstrap maybe twice or thrice in a week, maximum".

It's definitely not for everyone

While skin irritation is an obvious by-product of subjecting your face to consistent compression, there are other side effects that potential users must acquaint themselves with. "In some cases, users may feel tingling or numbness due to nerve compression, especially around the jaw or ears", explains Dr. RR Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Health, Gurugram.

Now while a certain level of trial and error is involved with these side effects, there are some who should completely forego the idea of this ‘indulgence’. "People with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders should steer clear — compression can worsen jaw tension and pain. If you suffer from sinus issues or chronic migraines, facial pressure may trigger discomfort or an episode. It’s also not safe for anyone with active skin infections, open wounds, or recent cosmetic procedures", warns Dr. Dutta.

Also, there definitely is a statute of limitations here from the perspective of age. Dr. Bhardwaj clears, "It'll remind the muscles where they have to be positioned rather than sag. But again, it's going to be a very, very temporary result. It's good for people who are into wellness, who are into gymming, who are into fitness, who haven't really sagged a lot. So maybe early 40s or mid-30s is a great time to start. If you're thinking of starting it later, then no it won't work".

Skin-first

For those contending with erratic skin or worse yet, diagnosed conditions, an extra layer of precaution is needed. "If you have very sensitive skin, acne-prone or very dry skin, then these chinstraps will lead to more sweating, more infection, especially if you don't maintain the hygiene of the chinstrap, because it's not silicone or disposable as of now...if you have any skin issues like eczema or atopic dermatitis, then you have to wear it for lesser hours", shares Dr. Bhardwaj.

Our final take on this? Compression wraps for the face isn't something you just add to your night routine on a whim. Consult a trusted medical professional with prior knowledge of your conditions before hopping onto yet another Insta-algorithm.