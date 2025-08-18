Kim Kardashian drops blonde hint in new selfie sparking rumors of fresh makeover

Kim Kardashian’s latest post has sparked social media chatter. On Friday, August 15, the reality star posted a selfie that hinted at a possible switch from her trademark brunette style. In the photo, shared with her 364 million followers, Kardashian posed with puckered lips as a clip pulled back strands that appeared noticeably blonde at the roots. Kim Kardashian first went in for a blonde hairstyle at the 2022 Met Gala.(Instagram/@kimkardashian)

“About that time,” she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her post here:

Within minutes, comments rolled in. City Girls rapper JT jumped in with, “Favorite color on you!” while Kardashian’s longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton kept it simple, replying, “The best,” with a white heart emoji. The shot immediately fueled speculation that Kardashian could be prepping for another blonde era.

The new Instagram post also reignited the debate over which shade suits her best. Many fans insist blonde brings out Kardashian’s features in a way darker tones don’t. The supportive comments suggest that if she makes the change again, the look will be met with full approval.

Kim Kardashian's previous hair transformations

This is not Kardashian’s first hair transformation. USA Today points out that she memorably arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a tight, bleach blonde bun, paired with Marilyn Monroe’s historic Bob Mackie gown. The choice caused waves after she borrowed the sparkling dress Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

What made the move even more dramatic was the timing. Just two days earlier, she appeared at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, her hair still its natural dark shade. By the time she walked the Gala’s red carpet, the transformation was complete, and social media was locked in on the switch.

Two years later, in 2024, Kim Kardashian returned to the Met Gala in platinum blonde waves, wearing a floral Maison Margiela dress designed by John Galliano. The metallic silver finish of the gown tied directly into the “Garden of Time” theme. Still, it was the platinum hair, parted and worn down, that stole the spotlight.

Whether this was just a tease or the beginning of another full transformation is not clear yet. But Kim Kardashian's post has proved how a simple change can become a talking point for several people.

FAQs

When did Kim Kardashian first go blonde?

She debuted a bleached blonde bun at the 2022 Met Gala.

Why was her 2022 Met Gala look controversial?

She wore Marilyn Monroe’s historic Bob Mackie dress, which drew criticism.

Has Kim Kardashian gone blonde since then?

Yes, she returned to platinum blonde for the 2024 Met Gala.

Who styles Kim Kardashian’s hair?

Her longtime hairstylist is Chris Appleton.